Back To School Tech Deals 2024: Save on essential tech for the new term

Enjoy what's left of the summer as you prepare to head back to school or maybe to your first year of college. Have you made a list of all the tech you might need for the new semester? Well, we have. Here are some of our favorite and suggested tech products that might help you with your studies or make dorm room life a little more comfortable.

Obviously, there's a need to be sensible and pack all the equipment you need to help you learn, but don't forget about the downtime. When you're not studying away, it helps to destress and relax, so it's important to pack a little entertainment alongside the study aids to help unwind.

The picks in this list are things we have reviewed and/or tried out ourselves to see if they perform as advertised and offer good value for money. If possible, we've also listed the deal price if the item is currently on sale at a discounted price.

Audio

For some people, audio might not spring to mind as one of the most important considerations when you're off to college. But if you end up staying in your dorm room for long periods, or spend a lot of time traveling to and from school, having a way to relax to your favorite tunes or listen to an audiobook on a long journey is one of the best ways to pass the time.

From speakers to over-the-ear headphones to earbuds, there are plenty of options for you to choose from, and many of them are not as expensive as you might think - which is always a good thing.

SoundPeats Space Wireless Headset

(Image credit: SoundPeats)

The SoundPeats Space wireless headset is a very affordable and surprisingly great-sounding wireless Bluetooth 5.3 over-the-ear headset. It's super light and primarily constructed of lightweight yet sturdy plastic with a reinforced steel headband. Contained in the over-the-ear earcups are 40mm dynamic drivers that provide a surprisingly punchy bass and clear highs. When used on devices with the included 3.5mm cable the headphones are capable of playing back Hi-Res audio if the content is up to the standard.

I've taken these cans for a spin at the gym and on long walks and they've performed brilliantly, the active noise canceling works extremely well for such a moderately priced pair of headphones, with the passive and normal mode also performing up to par. The battery lasts about 60 hours if kept in ANC mode, but in normal mode, the battery will last up to 123 hours on a single charge. These headphones are ideal for listening to music or a movie if you're sharing a room and connect to so many devices with its Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. There's even a low-latency game mode that offers a connection as low as 65ms helping to keep your sound and game in sync.

SoundPeats Space Wireless Headset $49 at Amazon A wireless Bluetooth headset from SoundPeats that includes Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) for enjoying your favorite music while keeping the noise from the outside world at bay. The SoundPeats Space uses Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm Aux connectivity to connect to your favorite devices. Enjoy music with punchy 40mm drivers and a battery life of up to 123 hours.

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset

(Image credit: Audeze)

If you're more of an audiophile and insist on having the clearest sound profiles beamed straight into your ears then the Audeze Maxwell is one headset that you certainly want to consider putting on your shopping list. We've had the chance to try out and review the Audeze Maxwell and it ranks as one of our favorite gaming headsets.

This gorgeous headset is a gamer's dream with super-comfortable memory foam earpads and headband. It's surprisingly comfortable to wear for long periods, as this premium headset is not lightweight. Coming in at 490 grams it is a hefty monster of a headset, and that's primarily thanks to its very sturdy metal construction and giant 90mm planar magnetic drivers housed in the oversized earcups. The headset was light on my head with minimal clamping force, but I did notice it felt like it wanted to fall off if I leaned too far forward or backward. Another big plus was how comfy it was to wear with glasses, which can always be an issue with headsets and glasses wearers.

There are two versions of Audeze's Maxwell headset, a PlayStation and Xbox variant, with both versions working on PC and each version working on their respective consoles. Connectivity-wise the Maxwell uses Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4GHz wireless, USB-C, and 3.5mm Aux. Charging is very fast, only taking about 20 minutes and giving up to 80 hours of listening time. I can confirm that the sound these cans produce is amazing and certainly the best of any gaming headsets I've had the chance to try so far. Listening to movies, and music, and playing games is crystal clear with superb reproduction.

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset $299 at Amazon



The Audeze Maxwell supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz over wireless or USB, with connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4GHz wireless, USB-C, and 3.5mm Aux. Enjoy up to 80 hours of battery life and clear communication in voice applications such as Discord, thanks to an AI noise-cancelling microphone.



Spotify Premium

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify is one of the most well-known premium music services, with a very large music catalog available, and is a fantastic resource for playing your favorite tunes and even discovering new artists. With a Premium subscription, you're able to listen to ad-free music, download tracks to your computer, phone, or wearables, have access to high-quality 320 kbps compressed audio, and even listen to music with friends in real-time.

Having music on tap is a lifesaver for any occasion, whether it's a study session, or just getting ready for a night out. Pair it with a nice pair of headphones or a speaker to help get the most out of a premium sub.

Spotify Premium Free for 1 month, then $11.99 per month after



Enjoy ad-free music and unlimited skips with a Spotify premium subscription. With a subscription, you can also download music for those times you don't have an internet connection.



Entertainment

When you need a break from your studies, to unwind and relax, either by yourself or with a couple of friends, there's always a use for a little entertainment to provide some much needed stimuli.

Computer games are a great way to pass the time and take your mind off of the hard work you've been doing, and games consoles, gaming PCs or gaming laptops are are good options for playing games and other media.

Xbox

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's latest generation games console the Xbox Series X gives you access to not only the suite of games made for the Xbox console but also Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service which opens up a multitude of games for a monthly subscription. If you opt for the Ultimate pass, then you can access games on both your console and PC which is superb value for money and a great option if you want access to a lot of entertainment. With Xbox also offering day-one games on Games Pass - such as the new Call of Duty - it's one of the best-value ways to consume video games.

The Xbox Series X uses an 8-core custom Zen 2 CPU with a custom RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 1TB SSD, to play games at up to 4K at 120 FPS if the game and screen used can support it.

Xbox Series X Games Console $448 at Walmart was $499 Microsoft's Xbox Series X games console is a mini-PC in a box with a custom Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 GPU specifically designed to play the latest games in your living room on big televisions with resolutions up to 4k 120 FPS. The Xbox makes use of variable refresh rates to maximize performance and has access to Dolby Atmos with a separate license purchase.

PlayStation 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 console is winning the console wars in terms of unit sales and successful exclusive game titles even though it's not the most attractive-looking console. Perfect for a bit of couch co-op action after classes, the PS5 is similar in raw power to its Xbox rival but does feature the advantage of not having to buy a proprietary piece of hardware if you want to expand on the 1TB of storage already included with the console. To upgrade the available storage in the PlayStation 5 you can purchase a standard M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD as long as the stats meet the stated basic requirements for PS5 operation.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition $449 at Best Buy Packing a custom Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, the PS5 can output video at 4k 120 FPS. With access to some of the best exclusive games of this console generation, the PS5 is a great entertainment machine to keep you occupied in your study downtime.

Storage

Is there ever enough storage? Probably... but if like me you're a data hoarder, you never uninstall all those photos, videos, and games. Plus, once you're off to college or back at school, having enough space to do perform and store your work is essential.

From popping more SSD's in your computer, or upgrading capacities, to portable storage solutions for easily transporting or backing up your important work, storage is something you should certainly consider or have at the ready.

Crucial P3 Plus

(Image credit: Crucial)

The Crucial P3 Plus is a great option for a storage upgrade on a budget. You can get the drive in a number of capacities from 500GB to a whopping 4TB, and thanks to its price to performance ratio, its going to give you what you need without straining the finite finances.

The P3 Plus uses QLC Nand flash and Phison’s E21T controller in this inexpensive PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. This budget drive is reasonably fast with sequential read and write speeds of 5000/4200MB/s respectively, which is perfect for boosting the capacity on an older laptop or beefing up the size of your games library on your PC.

For more information, take a look at our extensive Crucial's P3 Plus SSD review where we take a closer look, and put the P3 Plus through our benchmarking test suite.

Crucial P3 Plus M.2 SSD 500GB $40 at Amazon was $69 Available in various storage sizes the Crucial P3 Plus comes in a 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacity. Using an M.2 2280 form factor, the P3 Plus is a PCIe Gen 4.0 drive with sequential read and write speeds of 5000/4200MB/s respectively.

Crucial X9 Portable SSD

(Image credit: Crucial)

Compact and tiny, the the Crucial X9 is a portable SSD that fits snuggly in the palm of your hand. For some reason I always thought these drives were bigger and similar in size to the 2.5" external HDD drives - but they're not.

Packed inside the tiny rugged chassis is a 1TB SSD, with 2TB and 4TB options available. Using a Gen 2 USB 3.2 Type-C connection the X9 has access to the 10Gb/s interface and shows transfer speeds of 1050MB/s.

This little drive is easy to transport and store and is the perfect solution for backing up your data, and for storing photos, videos, or music. Hey... even your course work.

Crucial X9 Portable SSD 1TB $99 at Best Buy An essential item if you're looking for an external storage solution, the X9 from Crucial has a compact form factor with transfer speeds of 1050MB/s. The X9 uses a Gen 2 USB 3.2 Type-C connection capable of 10Gb/s.

Crucial X10 Portable SSD

(Image credit: Crucial)

Crucial's X10 Pro external SSD is the same size as the previously mentioned X9, but has a few improvements - namely it's twice as fast - with a Gen-2 2x2 USB 3.2 Type-C connection capable of 20Gb/s with sequential read and write speeds 2100/2000MB/s.

The rugged chassis is also rated for IP55 water and dust resistance, and should protect your data even when dropped from height, as long as it's not over 7.5 feet. Although, one of my favorite improvements is the simple addition of a keychain/lanyard loop on the drive chassis, making transportation so much easier and also decreasing the chances of your misplacing the drive.

We had the chance to review the X10 Pro and put it through it's paces, even awarding it an Editor's Choice award for its exceptional performance for an external USB drive.

Crucial X10 Portable SSD 1TB $112 at Amazon Crucial's X10 Pro uses a Gen-2 2x2 USB 3.2 Type-C connection capable of 20Gb/s with sequential read and write speeds 2100/2000MB/s. A rugged enclosure protects the inner workings from being dropped, extreme temperatures, vibration and shocks.

USB Hubs and Docks

Let's face it, there are never enough available USB-C ports on your computer whether it's a laptop or desktop PC, and with the number of devices - especially peripherals - using USB-C becoming more commonplace a USB hub is an essential piece of kit.

I've been using hubs and docking stations for years to easily connect to devices, and I don't know what I'd do without them. Unless motherboard manufacturers or laptop makers start shipping their products with tons more included ports, hubs will be the only option.

Satechi 4 in 1 USB C Hub and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

(Image credit: Satechi)

This useful little hub packs in a 2.5GHz Ethernet adapter and 3 x 10Gb/s USB-C hubs into an attractively designed compact aluminum enclosure with smooth chamfered edges and a durable braided cable. This hub is constructed to last and be easily transported around campus or stored in a drawer or laptop bag for later use.

Having the extra Gen 2 USB 3.2 Type-C ports available makes it so much easier to connect external storage devices, peripherals such as mice and keyboards, and even wireless dongles.

Satechi 4 in 1 USB-C Hub and 2.5GHz Network Adapter $44 at Amazon This handy hub features 3 x 10Gb/s USB-C hubs and a 2.5GHz Ethernet adapter for instantly networking up any laptop that doesn't already contain an Ethernet port. Even the most well-equipped PCs and laptops never have enough ports and this USB hub helps to expand your available connection options.

Keyboard and Mouse

You're more than likely going to be using a computer a lot in your new year at school or college and whether it's a laptop or desktop, you want to have the best experience possible when using them. Something to seriously consider is what you're using the computer for, and the ergonomics of your setup. Adding a new mouse, keyboard, or even a wrist rest is a great way of improving your computer setup and can potentially even reduce the risks of any repetitive strain injuries you could incur from excessive computer use.

Logitech MX Keys S

(Image credit: Logitech)

With its light and dark gray graphite styling (also available in Black and Pale Gray), the MX Keys S is an attractive keyboard that will look great on any desk. The MX Keys doesn’t boast per-key RGB like most modern day gaming keyboards, but instead has white backlighting, which it uses a proximity sensor located on the keyboard’s bottom edge which measures the magnetic field around the peripheral. The MX Keys S notices when your hands are touching the keyboard and lights up the keys without you having to press a button which is pretty cool.

As well as multi-device Bluetooth connectivity and a comfortable ergonomic typing experience, the Logitech MX Keys S is a productivity workhorse and ideal for lots of essay/ report typing.

Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard: now $109 at Logitech A keyboard built for those who want comfort and accuracy whilst typing. Connect via Bluetooth or a USB Type-C cable (charge and type), with a short charge powering up the 1500 mAh battery to last 10 days. If you turn the keyboard lighting off the battery will last up to 5 months on a single charge. Curved and low-profile keycaps help your fingers find the right keys and add comfort to every keystroke.

Logitech MX Master 3S

(Image credit: Logitech)

There are more considerations than you might think when choosing the mouse that's right for you. What type of grip you have and your hand size are just a few of the things that you should consider.

If it's a lot of productivity work such as school/college coursework then you should go for something ergonomic that's going to provide comfortable use over long periods, but, if it's primarily for gaming use then you would want a sensor with a high DPI, polling rate, and acceleration.

Logitech's MX variants of peripherals have been around for a good while and the latest MX Master 3S offers a tried and tested design. With a large-ish size and comfortable ergonomics, the MX Master 3S is already a popular choice for professionals.

Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse: now $83 at Walmart (was $99) The Logitech MX Master 3S is a wireless mouse using Logitech's Bolt - low energy Bluetooth connection. It has 7 buttons with quiet switches for noise-dampened clicks. The sensor can go up to 8000 DPI which is plenty for non-gaming activities, and the MX Master 3S uses metal scrolling wheels and thumb shifts for easy control for whatever tasks you're undertaking. See our Logitech MX Master 3S mouse review for more details.

HyperX Wrist Rest

(Image credit: HyperX)

Something as simple as a wrist rest can make all the difference to your workstation setup. For instance, the HyperX wrist rest is a firm favorite amongst some of our Tom's Hardware editors including our Editor-in-Chief Avram Piltch who swears by the comfort of his longstanding HyperX wrist rest.

With a cooling get to keep your wrists cool, soft material outer, and memory foam provide comfort over long periods of typing (or gaming), and hopefully save you from any future occurrences of RSI.

HyperX Wrist Rest: now $19 at Amazon This wristrest is made for full-size keyboards, but you can get the HyperX wristrest in a smaller size too. Available are a compact, TKL and even a tiny rest for use with a mouse. Featuring a non-slip base, cloth-covered upper, and memory foam core, the HyperX wrist rest also uses cooling gel to keep those wrists cool when you're finishing up your reports.

Monitor

For work or play a monitor is a good option for a screen above choosing a television as they can often be cheaper, have more connectivity choices, and vary in size. Perfect for setting up in a small dorm room over a 55-50-inch TV.

If you want something just for work, to maybe hook up to a laptop for a bigger screen, you might want to look for something with a DisplayPort over USB-C, if you have a desktop then anything with an HDMI or DisplayPort should do the trick. Then it's just a case of budget and the type of screen and resolution you'd like to go for.

MSI Optix G274RW

This superbly priced Monitor from MSI not only has a 170Hz refresh rate that's good for a little bit of esports-like gaming, but will also do well being connected to a docking station, or for watching a movie on. it's not got the highest resolution at only FHD (1080p), but at a snip just over $100 it's got a lot going for it.

With a screen size of 27-inches, it's not too big or too small for a dorm room and has 2x HDMI ports and 1 DisplayPort 1.2 for connecting up to a multitude of devices. Everything from your laptop to a games console.