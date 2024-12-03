Seasonic x Noctua turn to keychain merch after their successful 1,600W power supply collab

After the big launch of Seasonic's ultra-quiet 1,600W flagship PSU with Noctua cooling last week, the tech twosome is following up with some less obvious new products. Seasonic's Bilibili (Chinese) social media channel announced a new collaborative venture into the promotional keychain business today. The renowned PC power supply maker teased followers that keychains modeled on a Noctua Fan and Seasonic Power Dog would be available to a few customers to complete various social media tasks.

This week, eager participants will get a chance to grab Noctua keychains by commenting on a Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition post. The post seems pretty popular with PC aficionados and tech trinket collectors, attracting 170 comments at the time of writing. Many offered up jokes about the silence of the fan-based keychain.

The Noctua keychain delivers on the firm's unmistakable branding, with a tiny cute fan hewn from the firm's signature coffee and cream plastics. We wonder if it also works as a fidget spinner. Noctua China said it will also give away these keychains starting next week.

It is doubtful we will see similar promo trinket giveaways in the West. However, for those of you feeling pangs of Noctua keychain envy right now, we note that the cooling specialist sells eminently pocketable 40mm fans on Amazon, like the Noctua NF-A4x10 FLX Premium Quiet Fan at $13.95. Attaching your keychain hardware to one of the fan's corners would be a cinch. Moreover, it would be a working spare that you always carry around with your keys.

Seasonic's Power Dog is also very cute. We only see this Seasonic branded trinket's front and one side in the official social media posts. Its bulk suggests it might be more than an inert lump of stylized plastic. However, more digging through Chinese social media revealed that the dog doesn't feature any ports (so it's not a charger or power bank), and its tail ends with a plastic PCIe 5.0 connector replica. Seasonic also recently sold a mid-autumn festival Power Dog Lego model as a promotional gift.