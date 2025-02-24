AMD breathes life into Ryzen 5000G family with six new chips — Cezanne with up to eight Zen 3 cores and 4.6 GHz boost clocks
AM4 refuses to ride off in the sunset.
Despite launching the Ryzen 9000 CPUs in 2024, some two generations after the Ryzen 5000G processors (which launched in 2021), AMD quietly released six new Zen 3 Cezanne chips recently. As X user Everest shared, these chips will come in the flavors of Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 7.
Cezanne wields Zen 3 cores with integrated Radeon Vega graphics and slots into the AM4 socket. The chips are limited to PCIe 3.0 speeds and DDR4. AMD hasn’t announced the prices for these CPUs yet, nor has it announced if they'll be available to the retail market. Given the specifications, they’re likely priced lower to focus on the budget segment of the market. For example, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is currently listed for $155 on Amazon, whereas the most affordable Ryzen 9000 chip available right now, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, costs $279.
This isn’t the first time AMD has launched new CPUs based on older generations of Ryzen chips. The company silently launched the Ryzen 5 7400F in January 2025, two months after the launch of AMD’s celebrated Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU. Team Red has even released AMD Ryzen 5 5600XT and 5600T chips between the launch of the vanilla Ryzen 9000-series and 9800X3D, which can confuse the average consumer.
Name
Cores / Threads
Base Clock (GHz)
Boost Clock (GHz)
L2 Cache (MB)
L3 Cache (MB)
TDP
Integrated Graphics
Graphics Core Count
Graphics Frequency (MHz)
AMD Ryzen 7 5705GE
8 / 16
3.2
4.6
4
16
35
Radeon Graphics
8
2,000
AMD Ryzen 7 5705G
8 / 16
3.8
4.6
4
16
65
Radeon Graphics
8
2,000
AMD Ryzen 5 5605GE
6 / 12
3.4
4.4
3
16
35
Radeon Graphics
7
1,900
AMD Ryzen 5 5605G
6 / 12
3.9
4.4
3
16
65
Radeon Graphics
7
1,900
AMD Ryzen 3 5305GE
4 / 8
3.6
4.2
2
8
35
Radeon Graphics
6
1,700
AMD Ryzen 3 5305G
4 / 8
4.0
4.2
2
8
65
Radeon Graphics
6
1,700
The Ryzen 3 5305G, Ryzen 5 5605G, and Ryzen 7 5705G appear to share identical specifications to the vanilla Ryzen 4 5300G, Ryzen 5 5600G, and Ryzen 7 5700G. AMD will also offer the new chips in the GE (35W) variants as usual. AMD’s continued support for the AM4 socket means that users still have the first-generation Ryzen processors (launched in 2017) and can get a modern CPU eight years later without replacing their motherboard.
However, it might also create challenges for users who want to purchase a new budget PC but don’t understand these processor generations. After all, if you’re buying anything “released this year,” you’re bound to expect it will have the latest and greatest tech, even if it’s not the fastest. So, even if you’re not spending much, it’s natural for you to expect that you can easily upgrade the PC several years down the road.
Given that we already have Zen 5 chips today, we don’t know how long AMD will milk the Zen 3 architecture. Because of this, Intel called out AMD on this practice — putting out new chips based on much older technologies — even though they’re guilty of doing the same thing. That’s why anyone buying a new CPU must investigate the chip specifications, as you cannot trust the naming scheme and even the release dates of new processors today.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
It goes like stink - I have no problem playing anything at 1440p, for Office and VM work (lots of cores makes working with Hyper-V really rapid) I'm never waiting for it and its virtually silent with an AIO cooler. It's much faster than my I7 laptop and I have never once sat here and thought 'gee, I'm waiting for x to happen'
I can well see that there's plenty of life in AM4 for those that aren't bleeding edge for the sake of it. I'll upgrade when it feels slow, but I can't see that happening any time soon.
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/dram/leading-dram-makers-may-stop-producing-ddr4-and-ddr3-by-late-2025
These have old, Vega-based iGPUs!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zen_3#Cezanne
Not sure what the point is, other than allowing OEMs to put a different name on the box. And I don't know which OEMs are building new systems with these 4 years later. Not that they're terrible or anything.
That's something the semiconductor industry will see a LOT more of, going forward. Modern lithography hardware is in the hundreds of millions, per machine, and you can believe that TSMC will want their money back, and then some.
It replaced a Phenom II, which was already quite snappy for running software RAID, but I mostly just got concerned about the machine's aging hardware and the quality of support it would receive from successive Linux distro releases.