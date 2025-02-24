AMD breathes life into Ryzen 5000G family with six new chips — Cezanne with up to eight Zen 3 cores and 4.6 GHz boost clocks

By
published

AM4 refuses to ride off in the sunset.

Ryzen CPU
Despite launching the Ryzen 9000 CPUs in 2024, some two generations after the Ryzen 5000G processors (which launched in 2021), AMD quietly released six new Zen 3 Cezanne chips recently. As X user Everest shared, these chips will come in the flavors of Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 7.﻿

Cezanne wields Zen 3 cores with integrated Radeon Vega graphics and slots into the AM4 socket. The chips are limited to PCIe 3.0 speeds and DDR4. AMD hasn’t announced the prices for these CPUs yet, nor has it announced if they'll be available to the retail market. Given the specifications, they’re likely priced lower to focus on the budget segment of the market. For example, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is currently listed for $155 on Amazon, whereas the most affordable Ryzen 9000 chip available right now, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, costs $279.

This isn’t the first time AMD has launched new CPUs based on older generations of Ryzen chips. The company silently launched the Ryzen 5 7400F in January 2025, two months after the launch of AMD’s celebrated Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming CPU. Team Red has even released AMD Ryzen 5 5600XT and 5600T chips between the launch of the vanilla Ryzen 9000-series and 9800X3D, which can confuse the average consumer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Name

Cores / Threads

Base Clock (GHz)

Boost Clock (GHz)

L2 Cache (MB)

L3 Cache (MB)

TDP

Integrated Graphics

Graphics Core Count

Graphics Frequency (MHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 5705GE

8 / 16

3.2

4.6

4

16

35

Radeon Graphics

8

2,000

AMD Ryzen 7 5705G

8 / 16

3.8

4.6

4

16

65

Radeon Graphics

8

2,000

AMD Ryzen 5 5605GE

6 / 12

3.4

4.4

3

16

35

Radeon Graphics

7

1,900

AMD Ryzen 5 5605G

6 / 12

3.9

4.4

3

16

65

Radeon Graphics

7

1,900

AMD Ryzen 3 5305GE

4 / 8

3.6

4.2

2

8

35

Radeon Graphics

6

1,700

AMD Ryzen 3 5305G

4 / 8

4.0

4.2

2

8

65

Radeon Graphics

6

1,700

The Ryzen 3 5305G, Ryzen 5 5605G, and Ryzen 7 5705G appear to share identical specifications to the vanilla Ryzen 4 5300G, Ryzen 5 5600G, and Ryzen 7 5700G. AMD will also offer the new chips in the GE (35W) variants as usual. AMD’s continued support for the AM4 socket means that users still have the first-generation Ryzen processors (launched in 2017) and can get a modern CPU eight years later without replacing their motherboard.

However, it might also create challenges for users who want to purchase a new budget PC but don’t understand these processor generations. After all, if you’re buying anything “released this year,” you’re bound to expect it will have the latest and greatest tech, even if it’s not the fastest. So, even if you’re not spending much, it’s natural for you to expect that you can easily upgrade the PC several years down the road.

Given that we already have Zen 5 chips today, we don’t know how long AMD will milk the Zen 3 architecture. Because of this, Intel called out AMD on this practice — putting out new chips based on much older technologies — even though they’re guilty of doing the same thing. That’s why anyone buying a new CPU must investigate the chip specifications, as you cannot trust the naming scheme and even the release dates of new processors today.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kyzarvs
    My main home PC is a 5700X / 7900XT on a Asus Prime X470-Pro and 32GB of RAM. It started out as a 2700x / 1080ti / 16GB machine.

    It goes like stink - I have no problem playing anything at 1440p, for Office and VM work (lots of cores makes working with Hyper-V really rapid) I'm never waiting for it and its virtually silent with an AIO cooler. It's much faster than my I7 laptop and I have never once sat here and thought 'gee, I'm waiting for x to happen'

    I can well see that there's plenty of life in AM4 for those that aren't bleeding edge for the sake of it. I'll upgrade when it feels slow, but I can't see that happening any time soon.
    Reply
  • Notton
    And then there is this story about some makers giving DDR4 the EoL treatment this year.

    https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/dram/leading-dram-makers-may-stop-producing-ddr4-and-ddr3-by-late-2025
    Reply
  • bit_user
    It's not even the Zen 3 part I consider most remarkable. What jumps out is me is that GCN lives on!

    These have old, Vega-based iGPUs!
    Reply
  • usertests
    I double checked and these six "new" chips are identical to the G/GE chips in CPU/GPU clocks:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zen_3#Cezanne
    Not sure what the point is, other than allowing OEMs to put a different name on the box. And I don't know which OEMs are building new systems with these 4 years later. Not that they're terrible or anything.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    usertests said:
    Not sure what the point is, other than allowing OEMs to put a different name on the box. And I don't know which OEMs are building new systems with these 4 years later. Not that they're terrible or anything.
    Perhaps efficiency is improved, or there's some other minor change in support of some sort of regulatory compliance.
    Reply
  • artk2219
    bit_user said:
    It's not even the Zen 3 part I consider most remarkable. What jumps out is me is that GCN lives on!

    These have old, Vega-based iGPUs!
    Yep, it took AMD a long time to get off of Vega for their igpu's. It was originally created as a relatively low power architecture, that they pumped a bunch of power into so it could compete in the high end. Its why RX Vega's could potentially have given better performance with a drop in voltage, less heat, more clocks. Unfortunately they couldn't guarantee the die's would all run at those lower volts, so the desktop chips have a reputation for hot and loud even though they didn't necessarily need to be. They didn't have those problems on the mobile side where these chips were primarily targeted though. So AMD kept using it as their IGPU chip for years after RDNA and RDNA2 were released.
    Reply
  • MXM0
    I suspect AMD continues with Zen 3 because the chips are much cheaper to make than Zen 4 and Zen 5, and provide more profit, despite (slightly) lower performance.

    That's something the semiconductor industry will see a LOT more of, going forward. Modern lithography hardware is in the hundreds of millions, per machine, and you can believe that TSMC will want their money back, and then some.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    MXM0 said:
    I suspect AMD continues with Zen 3 because the chips are much cheaper to make than Zen 4 and Zen 5, and provide more profit, despite (slightly) lower performance.
    Zen 3 is also great for lots of applications, especially embedded (see the GE variants). I have a Zen 3 CPU in my fileserver and it's totally overkill - way more powerful than what consumer NAS boxes use.

    It replaced a Phenom II, which was already quite snappy for running software RAID, but I mostly just got concerned about the machine's aging hardware and the quality of support it would receive from successive Linux distro releases.
    Reply
  • SocDriver
    I would do this, I have an AM4 ITX motherboard that is going in a 1U server in a few days and if it was not for upgrading my wife's 5600G to a 5900XT I would have tried to get the 5605GE to keep the power draw down. It is just going to run as a fast storage box for an array of four 2.5 SSDs and an old PCI-e 3.0 m.2 raid card. I could run a few services on that APU and it would be find with doing storage and light services on a Linux server. Still lots of life left in AM4 if you want stability over anything else.
    Reply