AMD may launch Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs during CES 2025

AMD has already confirmed that Ryzen 9000 CPUs with 3D V-Cache, which will compete against the best CPUs, are coming. However, the CPU maker has kept the exact release date of these new chips a secret. Resident leaker HXL on X suggests that Ryzen 9000X3D processors might skip a 2024 launch window altogether, instead launching during CES 2025 (the first week of January).

This is a rumor, so take this information with a grain of salt. Even HXL is unsure if the Ryzen 9000X3D will debut at CES next year. Regardless, a January 2025 release date makes sense for these new processors.

Ryzen 9000, as a whole, has been (and continues to be) a very staggered launch. First, the vanilla Ryzen 9000 chips were delayed due to a recall AMD had to execute at the very last minute before Ryzen 9000's original launch window. It resulted in the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X launching separately from the Ryzen 9 9950X and 9900X. Next, AMD launched its 800 series motherboard separately instead of releasing the 800-series chipsets in conjunction with the Ryzen 9000 chips, with only the premium chipsets launching as soon as late September.

The only chipsets that will launch in September will be the X870 or X870E, or both. A previous rumor claims AMD is delaying its B850 and B840 chipsets to CES 2025.

With the B800 series supposedly making its debut at CES 2025, it wouldn't be surprising for AMD to align its 9000X3D launch window to the same timeframe. CES is a massive computer technology show and an excellent way for hardware vendors to showcase their latest and upcoming designs to the world. A CES launch would give AMD a lot of products to advertise at CES, including its forthcoming budget B850 and B840 series motherboards.

AMD could also be delaying Ryzen 9000X3D to 2025 due to development reasons. AMD previously confirmed that Ryzen 9000X3D will come with some "really cool updates" to the 3D V-Cache, AMD's Donny Woligroski told Tom's Hardware. Assuming AMD needs additional time to optimize the 3D V-Cache chips would be reasonable.