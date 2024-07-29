AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU family compared in Cinebench — purported scores for the 9900X, 9700X, and 9600X shared

Although AMD has delayed the launch of its Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000-series processors, these CPUs are in the wild. Thus, it is inevitable that their benchmark results have leaked. This time around blogger HXL (@9950pro) has published Cinebench R23 scores purportedly run on AMD's Ryzen 9900X, 9700X, and 9600X CPUs.

AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X is a 12-core processor operating at 4.40 GHz, the Ryzen 7 9700X is an eight-core processor functioning at 3.80 GHz, and the Ryzen 5 9600X is a six-core CPU at 3.90 GHz, these are about to enter our CPU our hierarchy shortly. Given the basic specifications of these processors, their performance difference is obvious in Cinebench R23, a benchmark that takes advantage of all the CPU resources it can get. On a side note, we do not know the specifications of the PC systems used, and Cinebench scores are easy to fake, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Configuration Frequency Single-Thread Multi-Thread ST Performance Difference* MT Performance Difference* Ryzen 9 9900X 12C/24T 4.40 GHz 2232 32216 8.9 8.9 Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T 4.70 GHz 2034 29349 - - Ryzen 7 9700X 8C/16T 3.80 GHz 2280 21533 11.5 6.8 Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T 4.50 GHz 2018 20059 - - Ryzen 5 9600X 6C/12T 3.90 GHz 2244 17037 12.6 10.7 Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T 4.70 GHz 1961 15215 - -

*compared to direct predecessor.

Comparing Cinebench R23 benchmark scores of AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X to its direct predecessor Ryzen 9 7900X, it offers 8.9% higher single-thread performance and 8.9% higher multi-thread performance, which is in line with what AMD said. The eight-core Ryzen 7 9700X is 11.5% faster than its direct predecessor in single-thread benchmark and 6.8% faster in multi-thread workload. As for the Ryzen 5 9600X, it is 12.6% faster than the Ryzen 5 7600X in ST and 10.7% faster in MT.

As it turns out, the lower core count Ryzen 5 9600X gets more performance advantages in Cinebench R23 compared to its higher core count siblings, namely the Ryzen 9 9900X, which is 'only' 8.9% faster than its direct predecessor. Then again, since we are technology enthusiasts, we are certainly waiting for performance benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9000-series range-topping processor, the Ryzen 9 9950X. With 16 Zen 5 cores, this one will of course set performance records among its peers aimed at high-end desktop computers for gaming and professional applications.

AMD's delay of its Ryzen 9000-series Zen 5 microarchitecture-based processors has momentarily impacted the plans of people planning to upgrade their desktops to the latest and greatest. While we are still awaiting a full-fat CPU performance review by our own Paul Alcorn, it is safe to say that performance enhancements the new CPUs bring (at least based on Cinebench R23 results) will make these processors some of the best CPU choices for gaming and professional applications.