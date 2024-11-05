AMD silently bumped up memory specifications for Ryzen AI 300 CPUs — Strix Point now supports LPDDR5X-8000 as opposed to LPDDR5X-7500

As X user Hoang Anh Phu spotted, AMD's Ryzen AI 300 (codenamed Strix Point) processors have received a notable memory spec bump. They now support LPDDR5X-7500 memory instead of the previously stated LPDDR5X-7500. This change could potentially boost memory bandwidth and overall performance, making these processors more capable of handling data-intensive tasks and AI-driven applications.

The HP EliteBook X G1a is already listed as having the faster LPDDR5X-8000 memory and is expected to launch in December. The eagle-eyed user shared spec sheets comparing the old and new memory configurations from AMD’s official website.

The jump from LPDDR5X-7500 to LPDDR5X-7500 may yield only a marginal improvement in general application benchmarks. However, APUs with high-performance integrated GPUs can benefit notably, as these graphics processors rely heavily on memory bandwidth. The boost could translate into better gaming performance on the iGPU, although users should manage expectations regarding significant performance jumps.

AMD just updated the memory specs for all STX processors.Old: 4×2R DDR5-5600, LPDDR5X-7500New: 2×2R DDR5-5600, LPDDR5X-8000The first device listed with LPDDR5X-8000 is HP EliteBook X G1a. pic.twitter.com/FiWzLQfcPWNovember 5, 2024

While standard DDR5 SO-DIMMs remain at DDR5-5600, there's a change from 4x2R to 2x2R where "2R" denotes dual-rank memory. This change means Strix Point can now support up to two dual-rank DIMMs running up to DDR5-5600 instead of four. Notably, many gaming laptops use faster DDR5 modules through OEM memory overclocking to push beyond these specifications. However, LPDDR5X memory speeds are typically capped at the maximum frequency supported by the processor.

The memory speed bump for Strix Point seemingly aligns with AMD's upcoming Krackan Point and Strix Halo series, which are expected to be part of the Ryzen AI 300 lineup. Rumors suggest that the Strix Halo series will support LPDDR5X-8533, matching the capabilities of Intel’s mobile Core Ultra 200V (codenamed Lunar Lake) mobile processors. Additionally, in 2025, we might witness the launch of Krackan Point, which could arrive as a cut-down version of Strix Point and Strix Halo with support for LPDDRX-8000 memory.

As mobile and workstation applications demand greater bandwidth, AMD’s future Strix Halo APUs, branded as “Ryzen AI Max,” are reportedly expected to support up to 96GB of memory. This large capacity should appeal to mobile workstations or high-performance ultrabooks, allowing them to handle more resource-intensive applications without bottlenecks.