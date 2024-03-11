AMD's latest Ryzen APUs trounce China's best home-grown gaming cards — Ryzen 8000G easily outperforms Moore Threads MTT S80 and S30

Ryzen 8000G APUs cpntineu to demonstrate why they are some of the best CPUs for gaming (specifically the Ryzen 5 8600G is our entry level alternative gaming pick). According to the German publication Computerbase, AMD's desktop Zen 4 chips with on-chip RDNA 3 graphics outperformed the Moore Threads MTT S80 and MTT S30, two of China's fastest domestic gaming graphics cards.

Like Intel's first-generation of Arc Alchemist graphics cards, Moore Threads also faced many performance and compatibility issues with its MTT graphics cards. The hardware wasn't holding back the MTT S80 and MTT S30, but rather the drivers. The drivers have gradually improved the MTT S80 and MTT S30 performance, which drove Computerbase to benchmark Moore Threads' graphics cards to see how they stack up against comparable Nvidia and AMD rivals.

The Ryzen 7 8700G was up to 90% faster than the MTT S80. With overclocked DDR5 memory, the Ryzen 7 8700G pushed the margin to 112%. The Ryzen 5 8600G was also faster than the MTT S80, posting 60% higher gaming performance. The MTT S80 was marginally better than AMD's integrated Vega graphics. The MTT S80 achieved 8% higher performance than the previous Ryzen 7 5700G, which wields Zen 3 execution cores with Radeon Vega graphics.

The MTT S30 was an utter disappointment, though. Since it targets office use cases, the level of performance was expected, and it's essentially an alternative to integrated graphics. The MTT S30 couldn't even outperform the Intel UHD Graphics 770 engine integrated into the Core i5-12500.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Average FPS Frame Time GeForce GTX 1650 117 81 Radeon RX 6400 112 74 Ryzen 7 8700G (RAM OC) 89 58 Ryzen 7 8700G 80 52 Ryzen 5 8600G 67 47 MTT S80 42 29 Ryzen 7 5700G 39 25 Ryzen 5 5600G 36 24 Core i5-12500 22 16 MTT S30 11 6

Computerbase tested the different graphics cards and APUs at a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The outlet specifically paired the MTT S80 and MTT S30 with a Ryzen 7 5800X and 16GB of DDR4-3200 C14 memory on the MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk. It used the latest 240.60 drivers.

Meanwhile, the Core i5-12500 and Ryzen 5 7500F powered the GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 6400 systems, respectively. As for the Ryzen 8000G tests, Computerbase utilized DDR5-5200 C32 memory for the base tests and faster DDR5-7200 C34 memory for the overclocked tests.

Although the new drivers have improved the MTT S80 and MTT S30 performance, much remains to be done. The China-made graphics card only works with some DirectX 11 games, and the DirectX 12 ones are out of the picture. The MTT S80 and MTT S30 were most effective in popular online multiplayer titles, which is likely the graphics card's target audience. The MTT S80 was decent in Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, offering average frame rates of 66.8 FPS and 59.5 FPS, respectively.

Moore Threads is already preparing the MTT S90 and recently laid off some of its workforce due to U.S. sanctions. So it's unknown if the company has altered the resources dedicated to driver development. Either way, we should still see driver enhancements since the MTT S90 is unlikely to feature a new architecture.