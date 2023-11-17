Intel Core i7-13700K falls to an all-time low of $345 at Amazon

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the Intel Core i7-13700K for its best price to date. It was released in late 2022 with a cost of around $419. Today, you can buy it for just $345. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer, so we’re unsure how long it will be made available. However, it’s likely part of a wave of discounts on 13th-generation Intel Core processors, as the 14th generation was recently released.

Buying a last-gen processor is a great way to save money while getting the modern hardware you want. We reviewed the Intel Core i7 13700K and found it a remarkable processor with a rating of 4.5 out of 5. It’s overclockable with performance that stands out for a CPU in its class. Our biggest complaint was its lack of a cooler and power consumption.

Intel Core i7-13700K: now $345 at Amazon (was $419)

The Intel Core i7-13700K has 16 cores alongside 24 threads and is currently available for its lowest price to date at Amazon. It’s capable of reaching speeds as high as 5.4GHz. This CPU is overclockable and comes with integrated graphics.

The Intel Core i7-13700K has 16 cores and 24 threads. Half of the 16 cores are dedicated performance cores, while the other half are efficiency cores. The base speed varies with the efficiency cores clocking in at 2.5GHz and the performance cores offering a base speed of 3.4GHz. The processor can reach speeds as high as 5.4GHz.

This processor is capable of supporting DDR5-5600 using two channels. It also has support for 20 separate PCIe lanes. You don't need a graphics card to get video output with the Intel Core i7-13700K, as it comes with Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics. That said, we strongly encourage anyone looking for performance to consider a dedicated graphics card.