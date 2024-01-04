Pricing for upcoming Ryzen 5000 SKUs leaks — Ryzen 5 5500GT at 150 euros and Ryzen 7 5700X3D at 300 euros

Retail listings of AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs have surfaced in Europe, as hardware sleuth @momomo_us has revealed. The leaker has found one shop with listings for the Ryzen 5 5500GT, Ryzen 5 5600GT, Ryzen 7 5700X3D, and Ryzen 5 8600G. Per @momomo_us, the 5500GT already has widespread listings across German and Austrian retailers, as seen on Geizhals, which is basically the PCPartPicker of those two countries.

@momomo_us didn't reveal the retailer where all four CPUs were found, but we discovered it was Gesci, located in France. We also discovered that the 5700X3D has more listings across Europe, at the Danish store ComputerSalg and the German retailer Notebook Sektor.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Ryzen 5000 SKUs Prices Row 0 - Cell 0 ComputerSalg PC-King Notebook Sektor Gesci Ryzen 5 5500GT 1,094 DKK (€147) N/A €159.90 €164.19 Ryzen 5 5600GT N/A N/A N/A €185.63 Ryzen 7 5700X3D 2,310 DKK (€310) €271.00 €319.90 €328.58 Ryzen 5 8600G N/A N/A N/A €302.66

Although these retailers operate in three different countries, they can largely agree on pricing for the 5500GT and 5700X3D, which are listed for around €150 and €300, respectively. Those prices aren't all that much cheaper than the Ryzen 5 5500 or the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in Europe, and actually seem to be more expensive compared to some retailers.

The absence of the 5600GT at three of the four retailers, even if the 5500GT was available, is a little strange, especially when it seems the 5500GT and the 5600GT are just different models of the same silicon. It's not clear if there's any significance to this, however, and if there is, what it means is unclear at the moment.

Ryzen 8000G SKUs were far more elusive than they were in December when the entire lineup was spotted at two U.S. retailers. Those listings have since been removed, so it's possible that stores are now being more careful to not leak AMD's upcoming processors. Gesci was the only retailer we could find with any Ryzen 8000 SKU, and it was just the Ryzen 5 8600G.

Since retail listings usually don't go up more than a couple of months ahead of launch, it's looking increasingly likely that these CPUs and APUs will get revealed at CES 2024. Although these new Ryzen 5000 models aren't all that interesting, AMD probably wants to capitalize on the widespread usage of the AM4 socket, which can offer better value and lower prices than the newer AM5 socket.