Pricing leaks for three AMD Ryzen 8000G desktop AM5 APUs, ranging from $190 to $400 — new AM4 CPUs, too

Prices for three AMD Ryzen 8000G processor models have leaked due to retailers putting the APUs up for sale too early, as spotted by hardware leaker @momomo_us on X (formerly Twitter). The leaker detailed pricing info at three retailers, two of which we were able to track down and confirm. However, as with all products listed early, these prices may only be preliminary.

The Ryzen 8000G series is expected to use the same silicon as Zen 4 APUs: the high-end Phoenix die and the low-power Phoenix 2 chip. Technically, that puts 8000G desktop APUs a generation behind 8040 laptop APUs, powered by Hawk Point. However, Hawk Point's only improvement over Phoenix is a 60% faster Neural Processing Unit; otherwise, Phoenix and Hawk Point are the same, even down to the frequency.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryzen 8000G Product Info Row 0 - Cell 0 DirectDial Pricing Zones Pricing Included Cooler Ryzen 7 8700G $338 $402 Wraith Spire Ryzen 7 7700 $343 $391 Wraith Prism Ryzen 5 8600G $236 $281 Wraith Stealth Ryzen 5 7600 $246 $271 Wraith Stealth Ryzen 5 8500G $190 $219 Wraith Stealth Ryzen 5 7500F $193 $211 Wraith Stealth

Although pre-release pricing is often far too high to make sense, the price tags here are actually very plausible. APUs often cost about the same as non-X Ryzen CPUs, and that's exactly what we see at both DirectDial and Zones. The listings also make it clear that all APUs come with a cooler, though the Ryzen 7 8700G has a Wraith Spire instead of the higher-end Wraith Prism included with the Ryzen 7 7700.

While the relative pricing structure at each retailer is consistent, the actual prices are not, with Zones being about 10% more expensive across the board than DirectDial. Given that Zones' prices for the 7700 and 7600 are significantly higher than they are at mainstream retailers like Amazon and Newegg, we'd guess that DirectDial's price tags may be more realistic.

The two retailers have also listed upcoming AM4 chips, including the rumored Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the OEM-exclusive Ryzen 7 5700, which has now been listed on AMD's website. The Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT have also made an appearance, and we can probably assume they use the same Cezanne APU that the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5500 use. Whether the integrated graphics are functional or not is unclear.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Ryzen 5000 Processor Product Info Row 0 - Cell 0 DirectDial Pricing Zones Pricing Included Cooler Ryzen 7 5700X3D $258 $307 N/A Ryzen 7 5700 $182 $210 Wraith Spire Ryzen 5 5600GT $149 $172 Wraith Stealth Ryzen 5 5500GT $132 $152 Wraith Stealth

AMD presumably still has lots of Zen 3 CPUs and APUs lying around that the company would like to sell off, hence the launch of even more Ryzen 5000 processors. But again, Zones has significantly higher pricing than DirectDial has, and if these Ryzen 5000 SKUs want to be competitive in the broader market, they'll need to have those lower price tags seen at DirectDial.