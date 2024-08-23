Qualcomm's slowest Snapdragon X Plus CPU quietly sneaks into the market — X1P-42-100 features eight cores up to 3.4 GHz, 1.7 TFLOPS GPU, and 45 TOPS NPU

Qualcomm and its partners have quietly started shipping systems based on the company's entry-level Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 processor. The CPU is not only the cheapest in the Snapdragon X lineup yet, but it also happens to support device TDP of up to 20W, making it Qualcomm's lowest-power PC processor. However, that lower power comes with significant performance tradeoffs, as reported by VideoCardz.

While Qualcomm's 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processors are aimed at ultra-high-end mobile devices that cost $1,500 and over and feature a 23W or 80W 'device TDP,' the Snapdragon X Plus with eight or ten cores is designed for mainstream devices that are significantly cheaper. In fact, Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's chief executive, recently said that his company expects Snapdragon X to power PCs that cost $700.

"As we look forward to 2025, we are already working with OEMs on the next wave of Copilot+ PCs," said Amon at the company's earnings call in late July. "In addition to new design wins, our X-series product roadmap will expand to address PCs with retail prices as low as $700 without compromising NPU performance."

We are not sure whether he meant the Snapdragon X Plus series, but the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 processor is cut down significantly enough compared to premium Snapdragon X Elite CPUs if the specifications published by VideoCardz are correct.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores Cache Base Clock All Core Boost Dual Core Boost Adreno X1 GPU NPU TOPS Memory Snapdragon X Elite Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 X1E-84-100 12 42 MB 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.6 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x - 8448 MT/s X1E-80-100 12 42 MB 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz 4.0 GHz 3.8 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x - 8448 MT/s X1E-78-100 12 42 MB 4.0 GHz 3.4 GHz - 3.8 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x - 8448 MT/s Snapdragon X Plus Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 4 - Cell 6 Row 4 - Cell 7 X1P-64-100 10 42 MB 3.40 GHz - - 3.8 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x - 8448 MT/s X1P-42-100 8 30 MB 3.40 GHz - - 1.7 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x - 8448 MT/s

The Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 not only has eight Oryon cores with cut-down cache and lacking boost (which is logical given the fact that the unit is said to support a 20W device TDP), but it has a severely downgraded GPU too (it is 2.7 times slower compared to the X11-84-100 CPU). The only thing not downgraded in the X1P-42-100 is the NPU for on-device AI workloads, which still offers 45 TOPS to meet Microsoft's requirements for Copilot+ PCs.

For now, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 processor seems to be exclusively used inside the Asus ProArt PZ13 'creative tablet' with a 20W 'device TDP and a 13.3-inch AMOLED display as well as inside the entry-level Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display (as revealed by multiple retailers, including Shi.ca). While the products use Qualcomm's entry-level processor, they are not cheap. For example, Shi.ca charges CAD$1,552 (about $1,137) for the unit.