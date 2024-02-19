Show off your CPU and M.2 SSDs to your friends with these $15 stands

Japanese manufacturer NBROS (via momomo_us) has released a pair of stands for you to show off the best CPUs and best SSDs. Although the stands look mundane, they're helpful for enthusiasts with leftover hardware that they want to display or for stores that like to exhibit what they sell.

The CPU display stand (NB-CPU-DP07), which is manufactured from iron with a 1.6mm thickness, arrives in a completely black theme. It weighs 2.82 ounces (80 grams). The stand measures 2.56 x 2.56 x 1.97 inches (65 x 65 x 50mm) and comes with rubber feet to prevent displacement from the surface that it's on. For added safety, NBROS added a thick suction pad on the CPU surface so that the chip doesn't fall off.

NBROs don't share the dimensions of the CPU surface, but the stand had no problem accommodating mainstream processors, such as AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. The stand probably is big enough for the larger chips, such as the Xeon or EPYC lineups from Intel and AMD, respectively.

Image 1 of 2 NB-CPU-DP07 (Image credit: Yodobashi) NB-M2SSD-DP06 (Image credit: Yodobashi)

On the other hand, the M.2 display stand (NB-M2SSD-DP06) is larger than the CPU display stand. It has a footprint of 3.35 x 3.94 x 3.75 inches (85 x 100 x 95mm). The M.2 display stand is also significantly heavier (8.82 ounces versus the CPU display stand's 2.82 ounces).

However, the ingredients in the M.2 display stand's construction are the same as the CPU display stand. NBROS utilizes the same 1.6mm iron to make the M.2 display stand. The black aesthetics and rubber feet remain intact. Instead of the suction pad, it has two M.2 risers for you to install the M.2 SSD with the two included screws.

The M.2 display stand only supports M.2 drives that adhere to the 2280 form factor. It shouldn't be an issue since the majority of consumer drives come in that form factor. The M.2 display stand is also compatible with M.2 SSDs with huge heatinks, such as the newer PCIe 5.0 drives.

Japanese retailer Yodobashi currently sells the CPU display stand for $12.32 and the M.2 display stand for $14.52. So, if you have old or leftover hardware lying around, you can use one of NBROS to show them off to your guests.