Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU — Best-in-class choice for gamers and professionals alike

AMD's latest addition to its Zen 5 stack includes all-new high-core count Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D models. Based on our review, AMD has struck a remarkable balance with the flagship 9950X3D, matching the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming while productivity results approach the vanilla Ryzen 9 9950X. If you're out to get your hands on these processors, we've compiled a list of several stores across the US to facilitate your buying experience.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D sports 16 cores and 32 threads based on the Zen 5 architecture, with 144MB of total cache (16MB L2 + 128MB L3), and can be yours for $699. Its 12-core brethren, the Ryzen 9 9900X drops to 140MB and is set to retail starting at $599.

While specifications remain unchanged compared to the last generation, Ryzen 9000X3D processors are built using the second generation of AMD's V-Cache technology. This time, AMD has reversed the 3D stacking hierarchy with the SRAM block sitting below the heat-producing CCD for more thermal headroom. This directly leads to higher frequencies, and an elevated TDP in case of the 9950X3D, rated at 170W (230W PPT).

Thanks to the updated software stack, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D can dynamically act as a single-CCD Ryzen 7 9800X3D when gaming or a full-fledged 16-core powerhouse when you need the extra multi-core chops. The 9900X3D clocks at up to 5.5 GHz while its elder sibling is advertised to hit 5.7 GHz, so gaming performance should remain relatively close. The improved design likely also narrows the turbo frequency delta between the CCD with the X3D cache and the standard CCD.

Where to buy the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D in the US

AMD has suggested a $699 and $599 MSRP for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D respectively. As always, street pricing is heavily influenced by the laws of supply and demand, something we saw first hand with the elusive Ryzen 7 9800X3D. Currently, the 9950X3D and 9900X3D are not listed at most retailers; the retail embargo is expected to lift at 9 AM ET (Eastern Time) tomorrow. We'll regularly update this article with the latest listings as availability improves.