Pick up 32GB of speedy 6000 MHz Team T-Force Vulcan DDR5 memory for only $86

Probably ranking fairly level with the power supply for the unsexiest PC hardware component, RAM isn't the most exciting part of the inside of your computer to look at no matter how much RGB or fancy heatsinks you attach. Still, it is one of the most important and often isn't cheap either, especially when it's the latest iteration. It certainly felt like it was a small barrier to entry for AMD's AM5 platform when it was first released as it was quite costly, but you had to have it for a working build.

Luckily, the price of adopting DDR5 has fallen (not as much as we'd like) and today's deal lets you pick up the Team T-Force Vulcan 32GB (2 x 16GB ) DDR5 6000 MHz RAM pack for only $86 - a reduction from the original MSRP of $119. To get it at this price with the code NEPJL32DV6225 for an extra $5 discount you will need to sign up for a free Newegg + membership if you're not already a member.

If you have a 7000-series AMD CPU, then you probably already know that DDR5 6000 is also the sweet spot for RAM speeds and this memory pack also comes with timings of 38-38-38-78 with a CAS latency of 38 and an operating voltage of 1.25V.

The Team T-Force Vulcan 32GB (Model FLBD532G6000HC38ADC01) comes already installed with a heatsink/shield and uses thermal conducting silicon to reinforce adhesion between the cooling fin and memory and dissipate heat. If you're using this RAM on an Intel motherboard then you can enable the Intel XMP 3.0 memory profile for easy setup.