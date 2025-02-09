The Seagate Expansion Desktop 20TB HDD is now just $229 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more storage, you've got to check out this deal on the Seagate Expansion Desktop 20TB HDD . It usually goes for around $279 but right now it's marked down to just $229 at Best Buy. This is a great option for anyone looking for more storage for something like a NAS, media center, or backups for game files. That said, if you want something dedicated to gaming you would be better off performance-wise looking for an SSD instead.

If you want to get an idea of how well this HDD compares against others on the market today, you should check out our list of best hard drives for 2025 . We don't have this exact model on our list but we haven't had the opportunity to get our hands on it yet for a review. You will, however, find other Seagate drives on the list so we know for sure the brand is among the most reputable.

Today's offer applies only to the 20TB model but you will find other capacities ranging from as small as 4TB all the way up to 24TB. The Seagate Expansion Desktop 20TB HDD is USB 3.0 compatible. Because this is a desktop HDD, a power cable is required for it to operate in addition to the USB connection. It has a small form factor, measuring in at 7.04/1.65/4.92in and weighing just under 3lb at 2.59lb.

With this purchase, you receive the Seagate Expansion Desktop 20TB HDD, an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable, and the power cable. You also have the option of using Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services software for data backups. The purchase includes a limited warranty from Seagate and is also supported by Best Buy's return policy.