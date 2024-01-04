Gigabyte's Z790 Aorus Elite AX motherboard drops to its lowest-ever price of $179

Today's deal is on a modern Z790 motherboard from Gigabyte that hosts the LGA 1700 socket that supports Intel's 12th/13th/14th-generation processors. If you're looking to build a new computer with an Intel-based CPU - this is a good choice for a motherboard, especially at this price. Your choice of motherboard helps determine and tie in what kind of computer you're going to build, such as what CPU platform it supports, type of RAM, generation of PCIe, number of USB headers, built-in wireless/Bluetooth connectivity, etc. Always have an idea of what you want to connect to your computer as this helps you choose the motherboard that's right for you.

Head to Amazon to save $80 on the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX motherboard, which is on sale for $179. The MSRP price displayed is $259 and checking the Camelizer shows the recent $80 drop in price. The lowest price previously recorded on Amazon was $205 direct from Amazon and not a 3rd-party supplier. This is a decent discount for a motherboard with these specs as motherboards in general have held a steady value, with only the occasional respectable discount.

Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX Mobo: now $179 at Amazon (was $259)

The Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX ATX motherboard supports Intel's 12th/13th/14th-generation processors, DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2, and WiFi 6E. This is a full-sized ATX form-factor board with 4 x M.2 PCIe slots and a protective guard/heatshield between them and installed PCIe hardware like your GPU.

There are plenty of notable features available with the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX, and these include a lot of the necessary bits and bobs that you would expect with a motherboard in this price range. Main specs include DDR5 with XMP 3.0 memory module support, 4x M.2 SSD ports, USB Type-C, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth, plus support for addressable LED and RGB LED strips if you want to bathe the inside of your case with Unicorn colors.