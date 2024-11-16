GPU cooling supplier claims Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs will "seize the whole market starting in December" — Auras says key components like cold plates and manifolds already adopted by Nvidia and its AIB partners

According to DigiTimes Asia, some of Auras’ crucial cooling components, like cold plates and manifolds, have already been included in Nvidia’s recommended supplier list and are already being adopted by some AIB partners for the upcoming GeForce RTX 50-series (codenamed Blackwell) GPUs, which will rival the best graphics cards.

Taiwan-based cooling company Auras Technology Co., Ltd., one of the manufacturers that supply cooling components for discrete graphics cards, claims that Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs may “seize the whole market starting in December.” Its chairman, Yu-Shen Lin, made this statement during its earning call last November 13, and they said that the company expects demand for its cooling products to grow across the PC, GPU, and server markets next year.

This news might be exciting for those looking forward to Nvidia’s latest graphics cards, which reportedly consume over 450 watts. If that power demand is genuine, the 50-series GPUs will likely run hotter than the previous-generation GPUs, requiring more robust cooling solutions. However, despite Auras’ (and some hardware leakers) December prediction, most indicators still point to a January 2025 launch. It is especially likely, given that Jensen Huang will be the CES 2025 keynote speaker, and there’s no better place to launch your next-generation product than at one of the world’s biggest consumer electronics trade shows.

Aside from the launch date of Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs, the company also made some healthy predictions about the state of the PC and server market next year. The company says that server-related revenue is expected to grow by 130% due to increasing sales of water-cooling systems designed for AI servers. It also expects the demand for display card cooling to grow by double digits with the launch of the RTX 50 series, while the PC sector is expected to see more conservative numbers.

Overall, Auras expects to grow by over 50% in 2025, so it’s considering expanding its presence in Mexico, adding to its existing manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan, and Thailand.

As for its December prediction, we think Lin made this statement as the company will likely deliver cooling components for cards that month. It will help ensure that there will be enough supply for the market when Nvidia reportedly launches its latest line of graphics cards in January 2025.