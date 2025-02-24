Leaked RTX 5070 benchmarks show mixed results against RTX 4070 Super, 18% slower than RTX 5070 Ti

As we approach the official launch next month, the first wave of leaked RTX 5070 benchmarks has started to arrive on Geekbench. According to these figures, across the OpenCL and Vulkan APIs, the RTX 5070 fails to definitively beat the RTX 4070 Super. Sadly, that has been the norm with Blackwell and budget counterparts seemingly are no exception. However, Geekbench results are extremely inconsistent and don't always reflect how the GPU will hold up in real-world scenarios. Thus, it's advised you season this leak with an unhealthy sprinkling of salt.

The RTX 5070 is powered by a slightly cut-down GB205 die under the hood with 48 SMs or 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 memory. Jensen is now infamously quoted stating the RTX 5070 is equivalent to the RTX 4090 (with MFG); quite misleading for the average consumer. In raw-raster, we speculate the RTX 5070 may struggle to surpass even the RTX 4070 Super, given the reduced shading units. The GPU carries a modest 250W TBP (Total Board Power) and an MSRP of $549, though launch prices and availability might be extremely volatile.

An identical setup used for both benchmarks suggests they were likely conducted by the same reviewer who made the results public by mistake. The test bench is outfitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D atop the Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, side-by-side with 32GB of DDR5 memory. We've gathered publicly available OpenCL and Vulkan results at Geekbench, but bear in mind these benchmarks might be subject to inconsistencies and variations.

The alleged RTX 5070 managed to score 187,414 and 188,712 points in OpenCL and Vulkan respectively, marking an up-to 20% lead over the base RTX 4070. Versus the RTX 4070 Super, Vulkan sees the RTX 5070's lead drop to around 5%, while it ends up slower in OpenCL. Provided the massive difference in specs and pricing, the RTX 5070 Ti is in another league, as its non-Ti counterpart trails by 18%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU OpenCL Vulkan % diff. in OpenCL % diff. in Vulkan RTX 5090 372022 382041 198.50% 202.45% RTX 4090 317543 268296 169.43% 142.17% RTX 5080 262258 262887 139.94% 139.31% RTX 5070 Ti 230437 229973 122.96% 121.86% RTX 5070 (Leaked) 187414 188712 100.00% 100.00% RTX 4070 Super 192366 179029 102.64% 94.87% RTX 4070 167929 156592 89.60% 82.98%

AMD's RDNA 4 is expected to shake up the $500-$600 market within the next couple of days. Leaked benchmark results intended for the press suggest the RX 9070 non-XT to be 21% faster than the RX 7900 GRE in 4K; in the same performance range as the RTX 4070 Super. The RX 9070 XT on the flipside allegedly scores a 42% uplift, putting it near an RX 7900 XTX or the unnecessarily verbose RTX 4070 Ti Super. All that's left is the pricing and we'll soon learn more from AMD on February 28.