Leaked RTX 5070 benchmarks show mixed results against RTX 4070 Super, 18% slower than RTX 5070 Ti

Still around 20% faster than the base RTX 4070.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

As we approach the official launch next month, the first wave of leaked RTX 5070 benchmarks has started to arrive on Geekbench. According to these figures, across the OpenCL and Vulkan APIs, the RTX 5070 fails to definitively beat the RTX 4070 Super. Sadly, that has been the norm with Blackwell and budget counterparts seemingly are no exception. However, Geekbench results are extremely inconsistent and don't always reflect how the GPU will hold up in real-world scenarios. Thus, it's advised you season this leak with an unhealthy sprinkling of salt.

The RTX 5070 is powered by a slightly cut-down GB205 die under the hood with 48 SMs or 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 memory. Jensen is now infamously quoted stating the RTX 5070 is equivalent to the RTX 4090 (with MFG); quite misleading for the average consumer. In raw-raster, we speculate the RTX 5070 may struggle to surpass even the RTX 4070 Super, given the reduced shading units. The GPU carries a modest 250W TBP (Total Board Power) and an MSRP of $549, though launch prices and availability might be extremely volatile.

An identical setup used for both benchmarks suggests they were likely conducted by the same reviewer who made the results public by mistake. The test bench is outfitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D atop the Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, side-by-side with 32GB of DDR5 memory. We've gathered publicly available OpenCL and Vulkan results at Geekbench, but bear in mind these benchmarks might be subject to inconsistencies and variations.

The alleged RTX 5070 managed to score 187,414 and 188,712 points in OpenCL and Vulkan respectively, marking an up-to 20% lead over the base RTX 4070. Versus the RTX 4070 Super, Vulkan sees the RTX 5070's lead drop to around 5%, while it ends up slower in OpenCL. Provided the massive difference in specs and pricing, the RTX 5070 Ti is in another league, as its non-Ti counterpart trails by 18%.

GPU

OpenCL

Vulkan

% diff. in OpenCL

% diff. in Vulkan

RTX 5090

372022

382041

198.50%

202.45%

RTX 4090

317543

268296

169.43%

142.17%

RTX 5080

262258

262887

139.94%

139.31%

RTX 5070 Ti

230437

229973

122.96%

121.86%

RTX 5070 (Leaked)

187414

188712

100.00%

100.00%

RTX 4070 Super

192366

179029

102.64%

94.87%

RTX 4070

167929

156592

89.60%

82.98%

AMD's RDNA 4 is expected to shake up the $500-$600 market within the next couple of days. Leaked benchmark results intended for the press suggest the RX 9070 non-XT to be 21% faster than the RX 7900 GRE in 4K; in the same performance range as the RTX 4070 Super. The RX 9070 XT on the flipside allegedly scores a 42% uplift, putting it near an RX 7900 XTX or the unnecessarily verbose RTX 4070 Ti Super. All that's left is the pricing and we'll soon learn more from AMD on February 28.

Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ManDaddio
    Leaks are getting a bit tiresome and don't really tell a guaranteed factual story.
    But if this is reflected in the gaming tests later then it's not very impressive.
    NVIDIA might still have an edge with other features but if it only has 12gb then it is just, meh.
    Reply
  • Amdlova
    The 5070 will be a little slower than the 4070 super. And thr 5060ti will be a little slower than the 4070.

    Who has a 4xxx can pass that downgrade from Nvidia :)
    Reply