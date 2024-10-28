Now is a great time to pick up an Nvidia RTX 4070 12GB graphics card — back down to its lowest-ever price

This Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card has dropped back to its lowest-ever price, but is now a good time to pick up a new GPU? We know the next series of Nvidia graphics cards is on the way, but we still don't have any news of SKUs and release dates, especially for the more affordable low—to mid-range tiers. A lot will depend on your urgency for a new GPU. Do you need it right away, or is it a replacement part for an old GPU that's developed a fault? My advice would be to wait if you can, although the prices for Nvidia next-gen cards could be in the stratosphere if rumors are anything to go by, and we've no idea of their performance yet.

You can find today's deal at Walmart, where PNY's Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU is available for just $499, equal to its lowest-ever price. This deal saves you $80 off of the listed MSRP price, as this card usually sells for $579. See our review of the RTX 4070 for more detailed information on the performance of this graphics card.

Nvidia's RTX 4070 comes with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM with up to 504GB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to its 192-bit bus. Using 5888 CUDA cores, the RTX 4070 has a 1920MHz core clock and 2475MHz boost clock speeds. With dedicated Tensor cores for ray tracing, the RTX 4070 is perfect for games that include ray tracing as part of their feature set.

PNY RTX 4070 12GB: was $579 now $499 at walmart.com PNY's Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 12GB comes with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, 5888 CUDA cores, core clock speeds of 1920MHz, and 2475MHz boost clock speeds. With a triple-fan setup and large cooling fins, the RTX 4070 keeps cool when playing high-fidelity graphical games.

Another great reason for an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU is Nvidia's Broadcast software (ideal for streaming and content creation) and NVIDIA DLSS 3 frame generation software, for helping to increase frame rates in some games but tinkering with resolution settings.

Connect your display devices to the PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 using its 3 x DisplayPort ports and 1 x HDMI port. It's suitable for a multi-screen setup.