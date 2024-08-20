Nvidia announces 20 new DLSS 3 titles at Gamescom — latest driver is game-ready for Black Myth: Wukong

Nvidia released a boatload of announcements and updates at Gamescom 2024. A significant highlight of Nvidia's Gamescom appearance was the announcement of 20 new games that support DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex. Nvidia also announced a new driver update supporting Black Myth: Wukong, breaking concurrent player count records on Steam.

Nvidia announced twenty new titles: Arena Breakout: Infinite, Black State, Concord, FragPunk, Marvel Rivals, Killing Floor 3, Mecha Break, Avowed, Eternal Strands, Greedfall II: The Dying World, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Retrieval, Unawake, Spine, Once Human, Wuthering Waves, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Empire of the Ants, Kingmakers. All twenty titles will feature DLSS 3 upscaling, frame generation, and Nvidia Reflex support.

Nvidia also announced that Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Dune: Awakening, and the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI will receive DLSS 3 and Reflex. For some reason, these three titles were not included among the 20 above.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Nvidia is also introducing a new Star Wars Outlaws GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle to give you Star Wars Outlaws and the Forest Commando Character Pack free with a qualifying RTX 40 series product. The character pack comes with Forest Commando Trousers, a Belt, a Poncho, and a Hood for the main character. Qualifying products are the RTX 4090, 4080 Super, 4080, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Ti, 4070 Super, and 4070. Laptops powered with an RTX 4090, 4080, or 4070 laptop GPU also qualify.

Nvidia also introduced a new game-ready driver update, version 560.94. This latest update features support for Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws and hardware support for Nvidia's new RTX 4070 GDDR6.

Black Myth: Wukong arrived yesterday and is already breaking records on Steam. It is the most popular single-player video game to hit the Steam platform. The game is an RPG based on Chinese mythology, with the main character fighting against a plethora of mythical creatures. It is one of the most graphically advanced games, running on Unreal Engine 5 and featuring full ray tracing/path tracing for lighting and caustics.

Star Wars Outlaws is an upcoming open-world Star Wars game to launch on August 30. Built by Ubisoft, the game is set between the time of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The main character's goal is to seek freedom through the galaxy's crime syndicates. The new title will come with DLSS 3.5, including Ray Reconstruction and Nvidia's RTX Dynamic Illumination, to boost the game's ray-traced reflections and global illumination.

Last, driver 560.94 debuts with support for the RTX 4070 with GDDR6 memory. The new GDDR6 model aims to improve the RTX 4070's supply and availability.