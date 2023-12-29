Nvidia could be going all out to rival AMD's RX 7800 XT — retailer lists RTX 4070 Super in 12GB and 16GB variants

Russian-based retailer Extremecomp listed Palit's RTX 40 Super series graphics cards with specifications. The website did not have the GPU's images uploaded, but the manufacturer's code listed on the website matches the ones from Momomo's recent post.

The source listed the upcoming Palit RTX 40 Super series under Gaming Pro/ Pro OC, Jetstream OC, and Dual variants. Based on the placeholder information, Palit has readied the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super with 12GB and 16GB GDDR6X variants.

Based on how Palit's RTX 40 non-super versions are configured, its GPU's base clock is the same as used on Founder's Edition. The OC suffix has varying boost clock speeds, which the website didn't list.

The RTX 4080 Super is on the 256-bit memory bus, with other variants on 192-bit. The Asus RTX 4070 Super OC Edition uses the 12VHPWR connector rather than the 8-pin connector used in its non-super OC card. Some PSU brands have already started providing the much-awaited 12V-2x6 cables for existing or newer power supplies. Since these are hoped to be much safer standards, new RTX 4070 / 4070 Ti Super users can get a 12V-2x6 cable from respective vendors for that piece of mind, assuming their existing power supplies qualify for the new cable.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Leaked Palit RTX 40 Super Series Information SKU GPU GPU frequency Video Memory Configuration Memory Interface HDMI/ DisplayPort RTX 4080 Super Gaming Pro OC RTX 4080 Super 2,295 MHz 16GB GDDR6X / 11,500 MHz 256-bit 1/ 3 RTX 4080 Super Jetstream OC RTX 4080 Super 2,295 MHz 16GB GDDR6X / 11,500 MHz 256-bit 1/ 3 RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming Pro OC RTX 4070 Ti Super 2,340 MHz 16GB GDDR6X / 10,500 MHz/ 192-bit 1/ 3 RTX 4070 Ti Super Gaming Pro RTX 4070 Ti Super 2,340 MHz 16GB GDDR6X / 10,500 MHz 192-bit 1/ 3 RTX 4070 Ti Super Jetstream OC RTX 4070 Ti Super 2,340 MHz 16GB GDDR6X / 10,500 MHz 192-bit 1/ 3 RTX 4070 Super Jetstream OC RTX 4070 Super 1,920 MHz 16GB GDDR6X / 10,500 MHz 192-bit 1/ 3 RTX 4070 Super Dual RTX 4070 Super 1,980 MHz 12GB GDDR6X / 10,500 MHz 192-bit 1/ 3

The RTX 4070 Ti Super now has 16GB GDDR6X, while the non-super version is limited to 12 GB. The RTX 4070 Super appears to have two memory variants - 12GB GDDR6X and 16GB GDDR6X.

The difference between Palit's Dual and Dual OC is the boost clock speed, while its base clock is the same as Founder's Edition, according to its RTX 40 non-super specifications. Assuming it is the same here, The RTX 4070 Super 12GB has a 40 MHz increase in base clock over the RTX 4070 Super 16GB. The previous leaks have more details about the RTX 40 Super's specifications, but this is the first we've seen a leak specifying RTX 4070 16GB GDDR6X from a brand.

Earlier leaks showed Nvidia's schedule to announce and allow the reviews of the new RTX 40 Super Series throughout January, ready for purchase from respective dates. If those leaked schedule details are accurate and unchanged, we may see both memory variants of the RTX 4070 Super on Jan. 8, followed by its review and sales embargo lifted on Jan. 17.