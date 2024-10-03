RX 7700 XT GPU sells for $349 and even includes two free games

You can now grab the PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6 at its lowest price since launch, $349.97. To Sweeten the deal, Newegg bundles selected AMD Radeon GPUs with two games worth $60—and this graphics card is one of them. Just before this price drop, this GPU was available for $399.99.

The Radeon RX 7700 XT sits between the Radeon RX 6800 and the GeForce RTX 3080. This graphic card didn't appeal to potential buyers at the time of launch because of the pricing—and as expected, the pricing began to drop gradually. PowerColor's Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6 is priced at $349, making the graphics card a tempting pick.

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6: now $349.97 at Newegg (was $399.99) This PowerColor Fighter RX 7700 XT 12GB can be yours for under $350, and it includes two games from Newegg without any codes. The graphics card's price drop makes this GPU more appealing, with a boost clock up to 2,544 MHz and triple fan cooling.

The 7700 XT is based on the RDNA 3 architecture and has optimizations for AI applications as it includes newer WMMA instructions for the FP16 throughput. Also, the RX 7700 XT has a much higher shader count, enabling it to perform better than its predecessor.

While many would expect the price to go down further, getting a drop from $350 with two free games isn't a bad deal for someone looking for a capable card. If there's a need to grab one immediately, the Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6 is something to look at. It has a boost clock speed of up to 2,544 MHz and VRAM clocked at 18 Gbps.

The Fighter AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6 comes with the 2024 Q3 AMD Two Game Bundle with free copies of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening, so you have two new games to enjoy with your graphics card.