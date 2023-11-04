Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition Is a Down-Clocked Radeon RX 6750 XT

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE may not be among the best graphics cards; however, that doesn't mean the Navi 22-based graphics card isn't selling in the Chinese market. Sapphire, an AMD exclusive partner, has bolstered its already formidable Radeon RX 6750 GRE lineup with the new Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition.

Sapphire already had five different Radeon RX 6750 GRE models on the market: the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Platinum Edition (10GB and 12GB), the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Overseas Edition, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Pro Overseas Edition, and the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Polar Edition. Therefore, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition represents Sapphire's sixth entry into the foray.

Although the Radeon RX 6750 GRE leverages AMD's Navi 22 silicon, there are two contrasting variants on the market based on the configurations. In a nutshell, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE 10GB version has four less RDNA 3 compute units with lower clock speeds and 2GB less memory with a narrower memory interface. As a result, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE 10GB has a 26% lower TBP (total board power) compared to the Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB, with an inferior level of performance.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Stream Processors Game Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) Memory Capacity (GB) Memory Interface Memory Clock (Gbps) TBP (W) Slots Length (mm) Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition 2,560 2,475 2,585 12 192-bit 18 200 2.5 310 Radeon RX 6750 GRE Polar Edition 2,560 2,439 2,581 12 192-bit 16 186 2.7 260 Radeon RX 6750 GRE Pro Overseas Edition 2,560 2,439 2,581 12 192-bit 16 186 2.5 310 Radeon RX 6750 GRE Overseas Edition 2,560 2,439 2,581 12 192-bit 16 186 2.7 264 Radeon RX 6750 GRE Platinum Edition 2,560 2,439 2,581 12 192-bit 16 186 2.7 260 Radeon RX 6750 GRE Platinum Edition 2,304 2,345 2,495 10 160-bit 16 160 2.5 261

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition is based on the 12GB variant, so it delivers the full performance of what the Navi 22 silicon has to offer. The graphics card's 2,475 MHz game clock and 2,585 MHz boost clock aren't what makes the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition stick out since the clock speeds are negligibly higher than AMD's reference specifications. The memory subsystem, however, is the biggest difference maker.

While many vendors use 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory chips, Sapphire has incorporated 18 Gbps ones inside the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition. Equipped with a 192-bit memory interface, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition provides a memory bandwidth of up to 432 GB/s, 12.5% more than the Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB or the Radeon RX 6700 XT. It places the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition on the same playing field as the Radeon RX 6750 XT regarding memory bandwidth.

The memory upgrade resulted in a higher TBP on the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition, but not by much. Sapphire rates the graphics card with a 200W TBP, just 8% higher than the company's other Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB offerings. Surprisingly, Sapphire's Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB models all fall below the reference Radeon RX 6750 GRE 12GB's 230W TBP.

Image 1 of 4 Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition (Image credit: Sapphire) Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition (Image credit: Sapphire) Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition (Image credit: Sapphire) Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition (Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire gave the Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition with a metallic blue theme, somewhat staying true to its name. Blue isn't Sapphire's favorite color, for sure. The last Sapphire-branded Radeon graphics card to arrive with a blue theme was the Nitro+ RX 590 GME Special Edition, which was about three years ago. Like the Radeon RX 6750 GRE, the Radeon RX 590 GME was also a China-exclusive SKU, so Sapphire only does blue graphics cards for the Chinese market.

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition is a 2.5-slot graphics card with a triple-fan cooling system and measures 310mm (12.2 inches). It's one of the longer custom Radeon RX 6750 GRE models on the market and from Sapphire.

Sapphire's testing showed its Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition outperforming the GeForce RTX 4060 in titles, including Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy. We don't find it surprising since it's common knowledge that the Radeon RX 6750 GRE is faster than the GeForce RTX 4060; however, a comparison to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti would have been much more exciting.

The Radeon RX 6750 GRE Aurora Edition presently sells for $370 in China, 13% more expensive than the vanilla Radeon RX 6750 GRE.