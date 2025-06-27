RTX 5090 Founders Edition is now in stock in the UK — flagship GPU returns at MSRP

If you want the best graphics card money can buy, then you can score an Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition at MSRP in the UK right now, but move fast, we've no idea how long this will be in stock.

We've been checking stock daily for the RTX 5090 in the UK, and can happily report the card has just come back online. You can now score one at Nvidia (via Scan) at the MSRP of £1,889.00.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: £1,889 at Nvidia (Scan)

The cheapest RTX 5090 money can buy, back in stock in the UK.

The RTX 5090 Founders Edition is the fastest GPU we've ever tested and sits proudly atop our GPU hierarchy by a hilariously large margin. With its colossal 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, 2.01 base block (GHz), and 2.41 (GHz) boost clock, it is truly the most fearsome graphics card on the market today.

Naturally, like most Nvidia cards, the only drawbacks have been availability and hilariously over-inflated prices, which is why this MSRP listing is so noteworthy.

If you don't want to spend that much on a card, then the RTX 5080 is also in stock from the same vendor at the much more palatable (but still expensive) price of £949.

To give you an idea of the RTX 5090's value at MSRP, the Founders edition is some £400 cheaper than the next cheapest card, the Gainward Phantom GS variant that costs £2,299, or £2,499 at its usual list price.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.