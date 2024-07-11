Sapphire launches Frostpunk 2-themed GPU for $449 — Radeon RX 7700 XT Pure Frostpunk 2 features a white fan shroud and oil-and-soot backplate with hints of rust

Major AMD graphics AIB partner Sapphire launched the Pure Radeon RX 7700 XT Frostpunk 2 Edition video card on Newegg. This mid-range GPU, priced at $449.99, features 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM but has a higher core clock of 2,226 MHz and a unique port configuration of two HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 2.1 ports. Sapphire also gave the card ARGB lighting instead of the original one, which had only red LEDs. Aside from that, it comes with a code for the Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2 — slated to arrive on September 21 and priced at $75 on launch.

This Frostpunk 2 Edition GPU isn’t the most affordable option among Sapphire’s RX 7700 XT lineup, with the two-fan Sapphire Pulse at just $399.99. But if you’re a fan of the indie game, then the $50 premium you pay with this GPU is worth it, as you’re effectively getting a $25 discount if you buy it at launch. Even if you pre-purchase the title today, you’ll still save $17.50, which makes it a steal.

(Image credit: Anton Shilov / Future)

Furthermore, our review of the vanilla RX 7700 XT Pure, which costs a pretty penny at over $700 on Newegg at the time of writing, shows that it’s one of the quietest GPUs you can get in the 7700 XT range — so, even if you’re not interested in a game that covers snow and the breakdown of society, you’re ultimately getting tremendous value with the Frostpunk 2 Edition GPU.

Sapphire also included three Frostpunk 2 enamel pin badges, white F and P, and two keycaps for those who are really into the game. While these trinkets don’t offer much for your gaming experience, you can add them to your Frostpunk-series merch collection to show your dedication to the title.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

The 7700XT isn’t a beefy graphics card designed for 4K gaming. Instead, it’s more comfortable playing games at 1440p and 1080p. This partnership also gives us a preview of the system requirements for the sequel to the popular city-builder/survival game. Steam lists its recommended specs as AMD Ryzen 7 / Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz, 16GB RAM, and an RX 5700, RTX 2060, or Arc A770 GPU, all of which sport 8GB of VRAM. So, the 12GB VRAM on the RX 7700 XT Pure should be more than enough to run the game smoothly and on higher-quality settings.