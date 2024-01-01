Shipping records reveal potential existence of AMD RX 7800M, other unreleased Navi 32 GPUs

Hardware detective Harukze5179 on Twitter has found, through an investigation of AMD's shipping manifests, the existence of "AMD Cuarzo" codenames in Spanish that correspond to Navi 31, 32, and 33 GPUs [h/t VideoCardz]. Many of the GPUs named in these shipping manifests (a total of 43) are already on the market in some form, but some refer to GPUs that don't officially exist yet.

For example, under the AMD Navi 32/Cuarzo Verde listings, there are two Cuarzo Verde Mobile listings. Navi 32 is a desktop GPU chip that currently exists in the Radeon Pro W7700, the RX 7700 and 7700 XT, and the RX 7800 XT. A 7800 non-XT doesn't exist, but Navi 32 would be the top candidate for it if it did.

These Navi 32 GPUs all fall squarely into the high-end 1080p and entry-level 1440p range, though falter considerably compared to Nvidia AD106 GPUs (RTX 4060 Ti, etc) with ray-tracing effects enabled. In pure rasterization performance, though, the RX 7800 XT can outperform even the RTX 4070. This means if you're willing to make the right compromises to settings, Navi 32 GPUs become incredibly potent for mid-range gaming.

Since no Navi 32 GPUs are currently seen in laptops, these shipping manifests refer to a mobile "Cuarzo Verde (Navi 32)" GPU that doesn't yet exist. Most speculation seems to point toward this part being for an RX 7800M, though, which would make sense as a move from AMD to stay competitive in laptop graphics. Since the RX 7600M, 7700S, and 7900M already exist, the 7800M or 7700M seem like the most natural gaps for this yet-unannounced GPU to fill.

While most seem to lean toward this unreleased laptop GPU being an RX 7800M, the lack of a 7700M also makes it a likely choice. After all, whispers earlier this year seemed to point toward the existence of both an RX 7800M and an RX 7700M, and an RX 7700M could potentially be a stronger competitive choice for high-value laptops from AMD.