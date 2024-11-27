System integrator offers pre-orders for $52,500 AI workstation powered by up to eight RTX 5090s

Lithuanian system integrator Comino has started accepting pre-orders for its Grando Server that’s supposedly powered by six or eight Nvidia RTX 5090s. The AI workstation starts at €40,000 (approximately $42,000) for the base model with six GPUs and could go as high as €50,000 or around $52,500 for the model with two extra GPUs.

According to German outlet Hardwareluxx, Comino recommended that it pay a minimum of €10,000 (about $10,500) deposit to secure a priority slot on the waiting list “due to the high number of pre-orders”. Furthermore, the higher the deposit, the earlier you’ll get the RTX 5090-powered AI-server.

Since Nvidia is yet to launch the RTX 50 series, we don’t have any details yet about the specifications of the RTX 5090. As for the rest of the system, the Grando Server has a 32-core AMD EPYC processor, 256GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe storage. The server also features water cooling for the GPUs, which enables Comino to pack six to eight GPUs into the system. The Grando Server may seem expensive, especially if we compare it with the $40,000 tinybox pro that has eight RTX 4090s, but the use of next-generation Blackwell GPUs, as well as the incorporation of liquid cooling will significantly push the price of the device.

The RTX 50-series is Nvidia’s highly anticipated next-generation GPU, with many expecting Jensen Huang to debut the top-end models at CES 2025. Since the graphics cards aren’t officially launched yet, add-in board partners and other system integrators haven’t made any ecommerce posting yet, with the exception of Comino. Even ASRock (or Amazon) took down the product page for the unreleased Intel Arc B580 when it presumably went live by accident. So, this move by the Lithuanian company is highly questionable and they might even be put on notice by Nvidia for trying to steal their thunder.

Despite this, the company might be willing to take the risk to get a leg up among its competitors. After all, there is high demand for these high-powered GPUs due to the AI rush, and analysts even say that Nvidia’s B100 and B200 GPUs are sold out for the next 12 months. Because of this, Comino might have thought that it could capture the hardware demand from those who need an AI GPU but couldn’t get their hands on enterprise-grade AI accelerators.