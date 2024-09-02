RGB-infused direct die cooling block arrives for Intel LGA1700 CPUs — Thermal Grizzly claims six degrees Celsius lower temperatures

High-performance cooling specialist Thermal Grizzly has launched the Intel Mycro Direct-Die Pro RGB V1. This is a direct-die (delidded) CPU cooling block for liquid-cooled setups based around Intel LGA1700 processors. Compared to its predecessor, this ‘Pro’ model, with the added sparkle of RGB lighting, delivers “up to 6 degrees Celsius lower temperatures.” It isn’t the RGB that makes the difference; of course, the key innovation is said to be a tweaked copper base plate design.

According to the Thermal Grizzly blog, the major innovation with the Intel Mycro Direct-Die Pro RGB V1 is a new copper base plate with 43% more micro fins. It indicates that these were accommodated thanks to an optimized slot width between the inlet and outlet cooling channels. There’s also a jet plate here, and the result is said to be “overall lower flow resistance” for more effective heat dissipation under load.

For RGB lovers, it must be pleasing that Thermal Grizzly has added RGBs to this product to make it perform better. If you visually compare the new Intel Mycro Direct-Die Pro RGB V1 and the Intel Mycro Direct-Die V1 side by side, the RGB is the key difference. With the new Pro RGB model, the black anodized aluminum cover rests on a block of what is described as “tempered acrylic glass.” This construction allows LEDs under the aluminum plate to diffuse out and around the block. Similarly, there are transparent sections circling the G1/4-inch fittings.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Thermal Grizzly ) (Image credit: Thermal Grizzly ) (Image credit: Thermal Grizzly )

Thermal Grizzly has immediately made the Intel Mycro Direct-Die Pro RGB V1 available, priced at $141.59, including shipping. The Intel Mycro Direct-Die V1 we have compared the new product to is $108.89, but it is out of stock at the time of writing. Those of the Ryzen persuasion might be interested in the AM5 Mycro Direct-Die instead, at $108.89, or the same product with RGB for $130.69 – both available and in-stock.

All these products address enthusiasts who have delidded their Intel or AMD CPUs and have some liquid cooling apparatus or plans for such a cooling setup. Thermal Grizzly also supplies tools for delidding, mounting frames, cooling pads, paste, and more.