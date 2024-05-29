""Intel Arrow Lake-S 800-series motherboard lineup from MaxSun listed — new B850 and B840 chipset models target the budget sector

MaxSun, one of Intel's lesser-known motherboard partners, published an entire list of new motherboard names to the Eurasian Economic Union, including a plethora of board models sporting Intel's upcoming 800-series chipset nomenclature — including new chipset names such as B850 and B840. (Spotted by harukaze5719 on X) These new model names are inevitably destined for MaxSun's upcoming LGA 1851 motherboards supporting Arrow Lake-S processors.

Model names published to the EEU are not guaranteed to be used in production models, so take this information with some salt. Nevertheless, there is a high chance that some of the model names seen in MaxSun's EEU listing will be used in real motherboard SKUs.

MaxSun published a total of 31 800-series motherboard model names to the EEU, consisting of seven Z890 motherboard model names, a whopping thirteen B860 model names, four B850 model names, and a single B840 model name. There were five H810 model names, too.

Based on the names themselves, we can get a pretty good idea of each motherboard's capabilities. Out of the seven Z890 motherboard models, three appear to be flagship ATX models featuring MaxSun's iCraft nomenclature: the Vertex, Arctic, and Pacific. The last Z890 board on the list is the iCraft Z890 ITX, which is a Mini-ITX variant aimed at small form factor builds. An apparent mid-range Z890-A Terminator was also unveiled, as well as two lower-end Micro-ATX Z890 boards in the form of the ESport Z890M WiFi and the Challenger Z890M WiFi.

Out of the thirteen B860 boards, most appear to be Micro-ATX variants with only two being ATX boards, and two more being Mini-ITX. There is a wide range of model names in MaxSun's B860 lineup, including a single iCraft flagship model, three ESport versions, four Terminator models, five Challenger models, and a single Milestone variant. The rest of the lineup consists of mid-range/entry-level boards in Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX flavors.

The most interesting tidbit in MaxSun's lineup is the addition of the B850 and B840 chipset model names, alongside the B860 models. If these new chipsets pan out, Intel will have a whopping three B-series chipsets, nearly doubling Intel's chipset lineup for its next-generation CPUs.

This is quite different from how Intel's chipset names have been in the past. Over the past several years, Intel has gone with a total of four chipset models for its consumer chipset lineup, consisting of one flagship Z series model, two H series models, and a single B series model. The two H series models were diversified into one high-end model and one entry-level offering, such as H770 and H610. Intel's singular B-series option would always be sandwiched between the HX70 and HX10 chipsets, providing a mid-range yet affordable alternative to the high-end H-series chipset.

If Intel's next-generation chipset lineup does not change, it seems like the B series will replace the high-end H-series chipset, with B860 now firmly a runner-up alternative to Z890. This would make B850 the firm mid-range affordable option previous B series chipsets have always held. H810 maintains its spot as the barebones entry-level chipset solution.

The most mysterious chipset of the bunch is B840. Intel has never had more than four chipsets in the past, so it'll be very interesting to see what this extra B series entry will bring to the table. Obviously, based on its name, it will slot between B850 and H810.

Again, take this information with a grain of salt; for all we know, some of MaxSun's motherboard names might never be used for a shipping product, and that goes for the new chipset model names, too. We'll have to wait for an official Intel announcement to confirm whether or not its new 800-series lineup will indeed have five chipsets in total with three being B-series variants alone.