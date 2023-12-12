Save $30 on a New Gigabyte Z790 Motherboard

As any PC builder knows, your choice of motherboard helps determine and tie in what kind of computer you're going to build. You have to pick your mobo with many significant hardware specifications in mind, such as what CPU platform it supports, type of RAM, generation of PCIe, number of USB headers, built-in wireless/Bluetooth - the list goes on. Today's deal is on a modern motherboard from Gigabyte that contains the LGA 1700 socket that supports Intel's 12th/13th/14th-generation processors.

Head to Amazon to save $30 on the Gigabyte Z790 GAMING X AX motherboard, which is on sale for $199. The MSRP price displayed is $249 but, it's been selling for $229 predominantly, so you're getting a 13% discount on its usual selling price realistically. Motherboards have held their value well, and this is a decent discount for a motherboard with these specs.

Gigabyte Z790 GAMING X AX Mobo: now $199 at Amazon (was $249)

The Gigabyte Z790 GAMING X AX ATX motherboard supports Intel's 12th/13th/14th-generation processors, DDR5 RAM, PCIe Gen 5.0, USB 3.2 Gen2, and WiFi 6E. This is a full-sized ATX form-factor board with 4 x M.2 PCIe slots and a protective guard/heatshield between them and installed PCIe hardware like your GPU.

There are plenty of features available with the Gigabyte Z790 GAMING X AX, and these include a boat-load of connectivity options, with room for up to 4x M.2 SSDs, and 6x SATA III devices, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth, plus RGB if you want it, thanks to an array of RGB headers.

The Gigabyte Z790 GAMING X AX is also on sale for $199 at alternate retailers such as B&H Photo, Walmart, and Newegg which offers plenty of options if you have a preference for a particular retailer or stock runs out.