New MSI promotion offers up to $100 Steam codes with hardware purchases

MSI is starting the new year with a new Steam code promotion, combining free codes with select MSI hardware purchases. Steam Codes from MSI's new promotion can unlock up to $100 worth of games or software (whatever MSI bundles inside). Eligible products include motherboards, liquid coolers, and power supplies.

Specifically, MSI is pairing Steam codes valued at $100, $70, $50, $40, $30, $20, and $10, depending on the product. Products that are eligible for the maximum $100 Steam code value are two high-end MSI motherboards, the MEG Z890 Godlike, and the MEG X870E Godlike. Similarly, products eligible for the $70 Steam code promotion are the MEG Z890 Ace and MEG Z890 Unify-X.

Four motherboards are eligible for the $50 counterpart: the MPG Z890 Carbon WiFi, Z890 Edge Ti WiFi, Z890I Edge Ti WiFi, and the MEG X870E Carbon WiFi. The only product eligible for the $40 value Steam code is the X870E Edge Ti WiFi.

Multiple motherboards and one power supply are eligible for the $30 valued code. The Z890 Tomahawk WiFi, X870E Tomahawk Wifi, B850 Edge Ti Wifi, and the MEG Ai1600T PCIE5.

The vast majority of MSI's eligible product base qualifies for the $20 valued Steam code promotion. Featuring the Z890 Gaming Plus WiFi, Pro Z890-A WiFi, Pro Z890-P WiFi, Pro Z890-S WiFi PZ, MAG B860 Tomahawk WiFi, and MAG B860M Mortar WiFi motherboards.

Liquid coolers that are eligible are the MAG CoreLiquid I360 and its white counterpart. PC cases eligible are the MAG Pano 100L LZ White, 100R PZ, and 100R PZ white chassis. Finally, elgible power supplies are the MPG A1250GS PCIE5, A1000GS PCIE5, and A850GS PCIE5. Products eligible for the $10 Steam code consist of four B-series motherboards: the B860 Gaming Plus WiFi, B860M Gaming Plus WiFi, Pro B860-P WiFi, and the Pro B860M-A WiFi.

The promotion extends until March 31 and is applicable to all of the aforementioned products worldwide, according to MSI. You'll have to register with MSI and provide the serial number from your product(s) to get our Steam code.