Antec has a new woody PC case — buyers can pick between walnut or birch trim

Antec recently launched its next version of a computer case, bringing the elegance of wood to the DIY computer market. The latest additions to its Flux mid-size tower case lineup offer transparent sides and wood-trimmed front panel frames. The case supports rear-mounted motherboards and various ways to keep your PC running cool.

The Flux case offers ventilation holes on all five panels except the rear. Air intakes at the bottom, within the power supply compartment, and on the lower sides help bring in cool air. The case has five preinstalled fans, including three P12 fans at the front, one P14 fan at the rear, and a P12 reverse-blade fan just above the bottom power supply compartment.

These and any additional fans you install work together to offer an optimal airflow pattern to remove heat from your hardware. The case also includes a built-in ARGB and PWM fan control hub to work with your motherboard to control lighting effects and fan speeds.

Those who prefer water-cooling their PCs can install top and front 360mm radiators. For more extreme cooling, you can install a front 420mm push-pull radiator along with a top 280mm radiator. The top cooling bracket detaches easily, allowing you to mount the fans and radiator first, then reinstall the cooling bracket into the case.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Antec) (Image credit: Antec) (Image credit: Antec) (Image credit: Antec) (Image credit: Antec) (Image credit: Antec)

The case supports mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX, and rear-inserted motherboards. To help with cable management, the case provides cable tie anchor points and hook-and-loop closure straps. It also supports vertical-mount GPUs with an included bracket, and fully open PCI slot covers that can be removed to install your graphics card vertically.

The case also has a top I/O panel that supports one USB-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and a headphone and microphone combo jack. It comes with dust plugs that can be inserted into any unused ports.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX Dimensions (HxWxD) 19.1 x 9.4 x 19.8 inches (484 x 239 x 502mm) Max GPU Length 16.1 inches (408mm) CPU Cooler Height 7.1 inches (175mm) Max PSU Length 9.25 inches (205mm) Internal Bays 3/2x 3.5-inch / 2.5-inch 1x 2.5-inch Expansion Slots 7x Front I/O USB-C 10 Gbps x1 2x USB 3.0 3.5 mm Audio/Mic Combo Front Fans 3x 120mm or 140mm Rear Fans 1x 120mm or 140mm Top Fans 3x 120mm or 2x 140mm Bottom Fans 2x 120mm or 140mm on PSU shroud Side Fans None Radiator Support - Front Up to 420mm Radiator Support - Top Up to 360mm Radiator Support - Rear Up to 140mm RGB Yes Dust filter Bottom Warranty 2 Years

Antec offers the Flux case in two color options. The first is a black case with walnut trim. A second option, featuring white colors with birch trim, was not included in the announcement but showcased on Antec’s website.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Antec has not announced U.S. pricing, the case is selling in China for 399 yuan ($55.17). Other options in Antec’s Flux lineup, which don’t include wood trim, sell on Amazon for $69.95 to $79.99.