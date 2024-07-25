Antec has a new woody PC case — buyers can pick between walnut or birch trim

Dark and light options with walnut or birch wood trim to choose from

Antec recently launched its next version of a computer case, bringing the elegance of wood to the DIY computer market. The latest additions to its Flux mid-size tower case lineup offer transparent sides and wood-trimmed front panel frames. The case supports rear-mounted motherboards and various ways to keep your PC running cool.

The Flux case offers ventilation holes on all five panels except the rear. Air intakes at the bottom, within the power supply compartment, and on the lower sides help bring in cool air. The case has five preinstalled fans, including three P12 fans at the front, one P14 fan at the rear, and a P12 reverse-blade fan just above the bottom power supply compartment.

These and any additional fans you install work together to offer an optimal airflow pattern to remove heat from your hardware. The case also includes a built-in ARGB and PWM fan control hub to work with your motherboard to control lighting effects and fan speeds.

Those who prefer water-cooling their PCs can install top and front 360mm radiators. For more extreme cooling, you can install a front 420mm push-pull radiator along with a top 280mm radiator. The top cooling bracket detaches easily, allowing you to mount the fans and radiator first, then reinstall the cooling bracket into the case.

The case supports mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX, and rear-inserted motherboards. To help with cable management, the case provides cable tie anchor points and hook-and-loop closure straps. It also supports vertical-mount GPUs with an included bracket, and fully open PCI slot covers that can be removed to install your graphics card vertically.

The case also has a top I/O panel that supports one USB-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and a headphone and microphone combo jack. It comes with dust plugs that can be inserted into any unused ports.

TypeMid-Tower ATX
Motherboard SupportE-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX
Dimensions (HxWxD)19.1 x 9.4 x 19.8 inches (484 x 239 x 502mm)
Max GPU Length16.1 inches (408mm)
CPU Cooler Height7.1 inches (175mm)
Max PSU Length9.25 inches (205mm)
Internal Bays3/2x 3.5-inch / 2.5-inch
 1x 2.5-inch
Expansion Slots7x
Front I/OUSB-C 10 Gbps x1
 2x USB 3.0
 3.5 mm Audio/Mic Combo
Front Fans3x 120mm or 140mm
Rear Fans1x 120mm or 140mm
Top Fans3x 120mm or 2x 140mm
Bottom Fans2x 120mm or 140mm on PSU shroud
Side FansNone
Radiator Support - FrontUp to 420mm
Radiator Support - TopUp to 360mm
Radiator Support - RearUp to 140mm
RGBYes
Dust filterBottom
Warranty2 Years

Antec offers the Flux case in two color options. The first is a black case with walnut trim. A second option, featuring white colors with birch trim, was not included in the announcement but showcased on Antec’s website.

While Antec has not announced U.S. pricing, the case is selling in China for 399 yuan ($55.17). Other options in Antec’s Flux lineup, which don’t include wood trim, sell on Amazon for $69.95 to $79.99.

