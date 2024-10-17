Award-winning Mini-ITX PC case Cooler Master NR200 falls to $51 — its lowest-ever price

I've always wanted to build a powerful gaming rig and slot it into a small form-factor PC case, but I have never taken the plunge as there are normally always some compromises to make when trying to build small. One of the compromises is price, to get small yet high performance normally commands a premium price, and if its well above the cost of the same hardware in a larger size then it's hard to justify. Today's deal features one of our favorite mini-ITX cases, perfect for housing a tiny build, and in my opinion, looks absolutely gorgeous.

This is the lowest-ever price this ITX case has been, thanks to a discount and an extra $10 coupon offer. Clip the coupon on the Amazon page and pick up the Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ITX PC case for just $51 - an incredibly low price for such a quality case. We had the chance to review the NR200 back in 2021 when the case was first released and we loved it, awarding the Cooler Master NR200 4.5 stars out of 5, earning it a coveted Editor's Choice award from our reviewer.

Although this case is designed for a small ITX motherboard and SFX power supply, the Cooler Master NR200 can still fit a large graphics card up to an RX 7900 XTX / RTX 4080 Super, which is pretty impressive. However, if the particular model of GPU exceeds 330mm or three slots in thickness, then it won't fit.

Cooler Master NR200: was $51 now $109 at Amazon US A small form factor mini-ITX case from Corsair, the NR200 not only looks good, but can also support the larger GPUs (RTX 4080 Super) so high-end gaming doesn't need to be compromised just because of the size. Supports side mounted radiators up to 240mm/280mm in size and can support 6-fans for high-airflow cooling.

To combat the traditional issues with heat in a PC, especially a small form factor PC, the NR200 maximizes cooling efficiency by having all but the front panel vented for high airflow. The case supports radiator mounting for liquid cooling loops and supports 240mm/280mm radiators when side-mounted. To get the cool air in and hot air out, the NR200 can use up to 6 fans to promote airflow.