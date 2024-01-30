Big price reduction brings Antec's Performance Series P20C high-airflow case down to just $71

With a metal mesh front panel for high airflow, the Antec Performance Series P20C is just the ticket for a budget PC build which still has the capability to keep the cool air flowing into your PC without breaking the bank. This case has received multiple price reductions, first by 25%, and then by a further 20% coupon to reach this low price. You can pick up the Antec Performance Series P20C for just $71 at Amazon.

You get a lot of features and case for the money with a superb design aesthetic. The front panel is a large metal mesh faceplate in front of a dust filter and three included 120mm PWN fans. You can fit two 360mm radiators simultaneously inside the case, so there's plenty of opportunity to upgrade your cooling and case layout to your specifications.

The side features a glass side panel for viewing your installed components, plus the case includes a GPU bracket for supporting larger graphics cards - this can be removed if not needed. For easy installation, the power supply is installed through the back of the case and a thought-out cable route on the rear of the motherboard tray keeps everything nice and tidy.

This case features a massive metal mesh front panel for high airflow and also comes with 3 x 120mm PWM fans included in the case. The front panel features 2 x USB Type-A ports and 1 x Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port. There's room for 2 x 360mm radiators simultaneously inside the case and a removable GPU bracket all within this mid-tower E-ATX PC case.

As long as your motherboard supports it, you can connect up to the USB Type-C port and two USB Type-A ports on the top panel of the case for plenty of connectivity for peripherals. For keeping the contents as clean as possible with all that airflow, there are large dust filters installed at the bottom and front of the case and a magnetic filter on the top of the case.

This is a great price for a case that offers all the features of a premium case but at a fraction of the original price.