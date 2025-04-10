Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 All-In-One liquid CPU cooler is now only $89 — its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Keeping your gaming PC running smoothly depends greatly on keeping your components cool. Your graphics card, RAM, SSD, motherboard chipsets, and VRMs all produce much heat. Your choice of case, fan, and cooler combinations can help not only increase the lifespan of your tech but also increase the overall performance of your rig, especially if you've opted for high-end parts or like to overclock. Today's deal is on an all-in-one (AIO) CPU cooler with a large 360mm radiator to help dissipate your CPU-generated heat.

Available at its lowest-ever price on Amazon (according to Amazon's price-checking tool - the Camelizer), Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 All-In-One CPU Cooler is just $89, reduced in price by 28% from its original $124 list price. That's a lot of cooler for the money, but you do have to make sure your case is big enough to install this large a radiator.

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 uses 3 x 120 mm P12 Pro PWM fans mounted on a 360mm radiator. The radiator has an attached PWM pump and integrated VRM fan on the CPU block and can cool sockets for AMD AM5/AM4 and Intel LGA1851/1700. For the Intel sockets, a contact frame is also included.

The Arctic Liquid III Pro is a more recent iteration of the Arctic Liquid III, with improved fans and thermals. This version uses 3x P12 Pro PWM fans and a 360mm radiator for cooling powerful CPUs when under load. Using 7 blades instead of 5, the P12 Pro fans can operate with less noise while also shifting more air. This cooler can connect to AM4/AM5 and Intel LGA1851/LGA1700 sockets, with all the included attachment pieces included in the box. The Arctic coolers are also known for incorporating an integrated VRM cooling fan into the CPU block-cooler design.

The included contact frame for Intel LGA1851/LGA1700 sockets is designed to help you increase the contact pressure between the CPU blocks cold plate and the CPU for better heat dissipation. This should hopefully stop the CPU from thermal-throttling and increase the performance and lifespan of your CPU. Another neat touch is that Arctic likes to thread the PWM cables down the radiator pipe sleeves to give a cleaner look to your build with better cable management.

