Case that folds around a mini-ITX motherboard launches on January 30 — 200W 80 Plus PSU included

The Geometric Future Model 0 Flamingo Small Form Factor PC case will soon hit retail stores a little over six months after we first spotted the case at Computex 2024. According to Japanese importer Dirac on X (formerly Twitter), the company will release it on January 30, and it comes with an 80 Plus Bronze-certified 200W dedicated power supply.

This 3-liter mini-PC case is unique because of its patented folding case design, where the panels are folded onto the motherboard and PSU like an origami box. It also uses magnets to secure these panels, allowing for a tool-free build.

The case is small and can only accommodate a mini-ITX motherboard. It also has no expansion slots, so you cannot put a discrete GPU on your build. Despite that, it has a massive mesh top circle, ensuring your CPU can breathe easily, and tons of smaller ventilation holes. It can also accommodate a heatsink up to 60mm, allowing you to get decent cooling for your processor.

The Model 0 Flamingo is ideal for users who do not require that much graphics muscle. But if you want light gaming at 1080p, the case and its 200-watt PSU should be enough to handle a CPU with a solid integrated GPU like the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G.

Geometric Future says the Model 0 Flamingo’s panels have an Alcantara-like finish designed to be static, fire, and mildew-resistant, giving it a premium feel. A small round button at one of the top corners delivers a tactile click every time you turn on the PC.

Its matte black finish with orange highlights gives it a classy look, although it still doesn’t feel as premium as other cases with wood finishes. The Model 0 Flamingo measures 3.2 x 8.1 x 8.2 inches to place it anywhere. It also includes several tiny magnetic feet, allowing you to orient it however you want.

The company positions the Model 0 Flamingo as a PC case for a multimedia PC that lives in your living room. Its design won’t make it look out of place in most modern interiors, and its small size makes it easy to fit nearly anywhere. Unfortunately, we don’t have official pricing for the case yet, although we expect it to come between $90 and $110—we will know soon enough when we see the listings for this case arrive next week.