Grab a $59 funktastic Fractal Design Pop Air PC Case for your new build and inject some color into your setup

There are two color variants on offer in today's deal: a choice between an all-white case or a black case with a colored interior that includes the motherboard tray and PSU shroud. This is a smaller case that is still able to support an ATX-sized motherboard but is compact enough to fit on or under your desk.

Over at B&H Photo, you can save $30 off the $89 MSRP price of the Fractal Design Pop Air RGB Mid-Tower PC Case - meaning you only pay $59. You get a well-designed and attractive-looking case for the money, and although it's a smaller mid-tower case, you can still fit in a lot of today's modern components, but you will have to check hardware dimensions to make sure you can fit them all in - especially when it comes to cooling and graphics cards.

The specifications for the Fractal Design Pop Air state that you can fit in a cooling radiator at the front of the case measuring no more than 280mm, at the top of the case no more than 240mm, and no greater than 120 mm at the rear. For the GPU, it should measure no longer than 15.9 inches to fit it in this case.

Fractal Design Pop Air RGB Mid-Tower PC Case: now $59 at B&H Photo (was $89)



Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ATX

Dimensions (W x H x D): 8.5 x 17.9 x 18.6 Inches

Included Fans: 3 x 120mm LED fans

Feature: Airflow, Glass Side Panel, Colored interior



The Fractal Design Pop Air range of cases from Fractal features a solid case for your PC build along with a "Pop" of color to accentuate your hardware or add a splash of color to your setup. This case uses mesh panels on the front and top of the case to promote higher airflow for keeping the PC cooler during use.

The Fractal Design Pop Air RGB Mid-Tower PC Case is a great budget option for a new or existing PC, with plenty of room to build, a spacious layout for a mid-tower case, and good airflow. This case should last you for years to come. Not bad for under $60.