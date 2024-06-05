InWin flexes its glass-bending skills with new Signature case — Infinite and F3 revealed at Computex 2024

InWin showed off some exciting new cases at Computex 2024 this year, key among them being the Infinite and the F3. Let's take a look at the new offerings from the renowned case vendor.

The Infinite is a breathtaking new showcase chassis that highlights some of today's hottest case trends. The dramatic glass panel sweeps around the system's internals with a 180° bend, a choice that an InWin rep told us was made to show off the company's glass-bending skills. The pane is the "largest 180-degree curved glass on a PC," a fitting choice for InWin's 11th Signature Chassis. The Infinite joins the likes of the Diey chandelier PC and the spiraling Z-Tower in InWin's Signature stable.

The Infinite doesn't stop at just one pane of glass for its over-the-top premium feature set. The case rests on a motor, rotating 45° at the push of a button to reveal its components. This supposedly makes it easier to remove the motherboard and examine your parts, though the awkward angle it comes to a rest at is not exactly natural to work in. The motherboard panel does support the newest back-connector motherboards, as well as form factors up to E-ATX. The case can also support up to a 360mm radiator and one extra exhaust fan just behind the motherboard tray.

The Infinite had no price tag, and we can't safely guess on what it will end up being; InWin's Signature line cases are known to cost in the thousands of dollars, though the Infinite is a few levels of insanity below its zany brothers. Regardless of price tag, it is sure to attract only a very select market.

InWin also featured a comparatively much more pedestrian case with its new F3, a shorter microATX sidekick to the F5 full tower.

The F3's marquee feature is its customizable front panel. Users can rotate the wood, plastic, and steel panels to their liking, creating a front-panel look and airflow option that best suits their needs. The F3's diminutive size still boasts functionality, fitting up to a 240mm radiator in the front and a 360mm long graphics card in the body, fulfilling Nvidia's new "SFF-Ready" badge.

The F3 also supports back-connector motherboards, a smart way to keep people from spotting the front-mounted PSU. The case will release in black or white and wood (pictured here). Pricing is also yet unknown, though if it's like the F5, the wood trim will cost you around $20 extra ($169 vs $149 for the F5). We didn't love the F5 in our hands-on review , but the microATX back-connector case market isn't exactly full of options.