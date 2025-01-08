InWin showcased its new offering at CES 2025 with two PC cases and fans that use USB type-C for daisy-chaining which caught our attention. Both PC cases cater to different types of users— with the Prism case being the mid-tower and an open frame chassis called 'Shift' with the ability to stand upright.

Prism

Image 1 of 4 InWin Prism ATX PC Case with 180-degree Panoramic view and two-way mirror panels. (Image credit: InWin) InWin front panel allowing air intake (Image credit: InWin) InWin Prism with 180-degree panoramic view sidepanel (Image credit: InWin) InWin Prism with LED lights turned on (Image credit: InWin)

Prism should appeal to many users looking for a good-looking PC case to house an ATX form factor-based build. The key highlight are two mirror panels which enable light from the internal components to light through the glass, while retaining the cases mirror-like reflection. The glass side panel design looks seamless and gives a 180-degree panoramic view.

The case does allow airflow through its front meshed pane. There is space for up to three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans. The rear and the base have a single 120mm fan mounting option with the right side panel allowing airflow for three 120mm fans.

Internally, the motherboard tray has plenty of cut-outs to allow cable routing for any motherboard layouts up to ATX. The case enables PSU support up to 238mm, graphics card up to 435mm and CPU heatsink up to 175mm. Four fans are included and the case has a switch to control its LED lighting. The case is large enough to support two SATA-based storage, either 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives. The radiator compatibility is generous, with up to 360mm support on the front, top and right side panel with the rear giving support of up to 120mm. InWin looks to provide both aesthetics and airflow while maintaining ease of installation- at least by the looks of it. The case is only available in black, at least for now.

Shift

Image 1 of 2 InWin Shift open frame chassis showcased during CES 2025 (Image credit: InWin) InWin Shift open frame chassis (Rear I/O view) (Image credit: InWin)

The second case is true to its moniker 'Shift' as it is an open frame design made of aluminium allowing motherboard form factors from mini-ITX to E-ATX. While open frames are usually seen as test beds by many, InWin is one of those manufacturers that tend to design its open chassis to be more aesthetically pleasing.

This open frame that's displayed in CES 2025 can house a plethora of components. With two 360mm radiators mounted on either side of the upright case. The case does have the ability to mount a third radiator on the chassis according to its press info and should you prefer, the frame can be placed horizontally.

Due to its design, the sky is the limit when it comes to heatsink height compatibility. The GPU length compatibility is up to 350mm if you use its side mount for the radiator. Since it allows up to three 360mm radiators, you can install nine 120mm fans should you need it. The power supply up to 280mm is installed underneath the motherboard tray. The Shift open frame is only available in silver color.

InWin Lynx PC fans

Image 1 of 2 InWin Lynx available in 120/140mm size in a three-pack bundle (Image credit: InWin) InWinLynx fans available in white and black color options (Image credit: InWin)

InWin took a pragmatic approach with the Lynx LN140 (140mm) and LN120 (120mm) "silent modular fans". The fans are daisy-chained CPU using a USB type-C connector instead of a proprietary option that many fan manufacturers typically use.

InWin does this via a Type-C to four-pin fan header adapter with an ARGB and four-pin fan header in between. InWin also provides a PWM and ARGB extension cable. These are available in 120mm and 140mm sizes with black or white colour options.

The Lynx fans use a sleeve bearing and PWM from 900 to 2,000 RPM on the 120mm variant and up to 1,800 RPM on the 140mm. The former is rated to produce up to 25.5 dB and up to 29.8 dB on the latter. The lifespan of these fans is rated up to 36,000 hours and InWin provides a three-year warranty on these. A pack with three fans comes with all the screws and cables you need to install either on the case or on a radiator.

Opting for USB Type-C for daisy-chaining is an intriguing approach, and we can see it being adopted by other manufacturers. Though other companies don't use such connectors (yet)— the option to use a standard connector over a proprietary option is a welcomed design choice.

With such case designs and case fans, InWin is likely to gain the attention of many new system builders. As of now, we don't know the launch date or the price of these components. Given that these are showcased in CES 2025, it shouldn't be surprising to see these available in retail anytime soon.