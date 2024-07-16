Jonsbo's new ITX case looks like a baby O11-Dynamic Mini with wood grain trim — TK-0 features a dual-chamber design that's faintly taller than a Coca-Cola bottle

O-11 Dynamic lookalikes have bombarded the PC chassis market. However, PC chassis maker Jonsbo has created a new Mini-ITX case that takes the O-11 dynamic design and makes it look new and exciting again, featuring an ultra-small main chamber and wood grain trim.

The TK-0 case is one of the smallest ITX cases we have seen sporting the O-11 Dynamic-inspired front and rear dual-chamber layout (even smaller than the O-11 Dynamic Mini). The case measures 235mm x 250mm x 280mm and is slightly taller than a plastic Coca-Cola bottle. As another reference, high-end triple-fan graphics cards typically measure 300mm or larger.

The TK-0 features two chambers: one in the front, which houses the main components (CPU, GPU, motherboard, RAM), and one in the rear, which primarily houses the power supply. The front and left sides are enclosed in one unified see-through panel so users can look at their components from the front and side of the chassis. The front area also houses the front I/O, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, regular USB 3.0 Type-A port, and headphone/mic 2-in-1 audio jack.

Typical O-11 Dynamic clones usually come with a sleek or aggressive gamer look, but the TK-0 goes in the opposite direction, boasting a more "mature" looking aesthetic. The chassis's primary design queue is its wood grain trim, comprised of a wood grain panel that covers the front I/O right next to the front/side see-through panel. Adding wood paneling is optimal for users looking for a case more appropriate for workstations or business PCs.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo)

Airflow is provided through two ventilated panels, one at the top and one at the bottom. Both panels can support a single 120mm or 140mm for intake or exhaust purposes. The rear panel also supports two fan mounts but is limited to 90mm fan sizes. For more aggressive cooling, users can place the TK-0 on its side (an officially supported configuration based on pictures), giving the bottom fan much more breathing room.

Due to the chassis' small footprint, component compatibility is limited. The maximum graphics card length is 230mm, and the maximum cooler height is 135mm. Power supply choices are also limited to SFX units measuring 160mm or shorter. Storage compatibility is also limited to a single drive bay that can house either a 3.5-inch hard drive or a 2.5-inch hard drive/SSD. If it wasn't obvious, motherboard compatibility is strictly limited to Mini-ITX.

However, anyone looking to build an ultra-compact ITX chassis will already know that these sacrifices must be made. The good news is that most ITX motherboards come with two M.2 SSD slots so that storage compatibility won't be terrible in most situations.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For anyone looking for a super tiny O-11 Dynamic clone, the TK-0 might suit your needs. However, availability and pricing are frustratingly unknown because a Chinese case manufacturer built the TK-0.