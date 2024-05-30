Lian Li 's SUP01 Micro ATX case mounts the GPU up front, touts 'Back to Future' rear connector motherboard support

Lian Li has officially released its new SUP01 chassis. After seeing it for the first time at Computex 2023, buyers can finally get their hands on the new case, which promises a unique building experience.

The SUP01 is an airflow-first small-footprint case, a welcome addition to a Lian Li lineup that includes big and wide fishtanks like the O11 Vision. The SUP01 contains three separate airflow loops, providing the front-mounted GPU and a radiator in the rear chamber with their own cool air supplies.

The small footprint of this case is no joke. The 404 mm x 212 mm length and width clocks in at just shy of one square foot of desk real estate. The 45L case sits 524 mm tall, tall enough to mount a GPU of up to 400 mm long and four slots thick behind its front panel. Your graphics card will connect to the motherboard with the help of an included PCIe 4.0 riser cable, complete with its own ARGB strip to match the marquee ARGB strip running across the bottom of the viewing window on the front and main side panel. The GPU will also receive its own air exhaust with three pre-installed fans expelling hot air through the rear side panel.

You won't be able to mount your graphics card normally in the short main chamber. Still, you can join the bleeding edge of case design with Asus's "BTF" back-connect motherboards — moving every case connector from front-panel I/O to 24-pin ATX to the rear of the motherboard for invisible cable runs. The SUP01 also ships with a plethora of Velcro cable ties to make dealing with those back-connected cables easier.

Perhaps the most significant change made to the SUP01 since its unveiling at Computex 2023 is the addition of mesh; three mesh panels cover the front, top, and back side panels to maximize airflow (don't worry, there's still a tempered glass side panel). CPU cooling is best handled with a 360mm radiator, keeping the main chamber free of CPU heat. The radiator and the GPU exhaust fans mount in the back side panel channel, hinging on independent brackets that pivot to a 45° angle for ease of installation. For storage, two 2.5-inch drives can be installed in the main chamber, and two 3.5 or 2.5-inch drives can rest in a drive cage behind the power supply.

The 45-liter SUP01 retails for $149. Thankfully, the price tag of a SUP01 build won't be inflated by nine extra fans like other Lian Li case builds demand. For the future of Lian Li, look no further than Computex 2024, which will be covered live and in-person by Tom's Hardware from June 2-4. Lian Li always comes to the industry showcase with beautiful new hardware to show off, and we expect this year will be no different.