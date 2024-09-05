Our favorite be quiet! PC case drops to $79 — its lowest-ever price

For anyone looking to put together a new PC or upgrade their old case, today's deal is an absolute bargain. I'm a fan of Be Quiet! cases - I've used the Be Quiet! Silent Base 802 for the last couple years, and it's been nothing but a pleasure to build in and keep clean. Today's deal is on one of the 802s stable mates - the Shadow Base 800 DX. Somewhat similar in looks, the Shadow Base 800 DX also sports an airflow-inspired design and stylish looks with a distinct lack of RGB.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where Be Quiet! are selling the Shadow Base 800 DX for just $79 - the lowest-ever price this case has been on sale. Usualy the Shadow Base 800 DX is priced at $169, so you're saving over 50% on this fantastic price cut. For a large mid-tower case of this quality, this is an absoute steal.

We've revieved the Shadow Base 800 FX which is the same case bar the 800 FX comes with ARGB and has an extra 140mm Pure Wings fan included. We gave the Shadow Base 800 4.5 stars out of 5 and also awarded it an Editor's Choice award for its great thermal performance and low noise - thanks to plenty of mesh panels and sound-dampening foam layers on the indside of the case panels.

Be Quiet! Shadow Base 800 DX PC Case: now $79 at Amazon (was $169) A large mid-tower PC case that can support E-ATX motherboards and large 420mm radiators. With a sleek unassuming design and high-airflow engineering, the Shadow Base 800 DX is made to house your precious PC components and keep them as cool as possible with an emphasis on noise reduction. Case includes 3 140mm PWN fans with a front IO panel that houses 2 x USB Type-A and 1 x USB Type-C ports for easy access for connecting your peripherals and other USB devices.

The Be Quiet! Shadow Base 800 DX is an airflow case with large mesh panels at the front and top of the chassis. There is a dust filter behind the front panel and a magnetic filter sits on top of the case to help keep the paesky dust out of your case and off of your components, there's even a filter in the bottom of the case. Included with the Shadow Base 800 DX are 3 x Pure Wings 3 140mm PWM fans for generating the airflow through this case as quietly and efficiently as possible.