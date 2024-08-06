Our favorite five-star Fractal Design North PC case hits an all-time low of $109

The best PC cases are one of those components that can sometimes last multiple builds as you swap in and out bits of hardware. I still have an old Antec 900 from many moons ago that houses an ancient Minecraft server. The fans still work, but the USB ports are all Gen 1, so it's well behind the curve.

Today's deal focuses on one of our favorite PC cases - the Fractal Design North. When we had this case for review, it impressed our reviewer so much that it was awarded 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award for both its performance and its stunning looks, a combination of wood and metal with a kind of 70's aesthetic that would let this case not look out of place in the living room.

Pick up the Fractal Design North ATX mid-tower case for $109 at Amazon - its lowest-ever recorded price on the Camelizer. Usually retailing for $139 it's a saving of $30, a great price for such a beautiful case. Mixing both looks and performance, the Fractal Design North merges a high-airflow designed case with a mesh front panel with a Walnut wood finish, that allows cool air into the PC while still keeping a unique design that makes you want to display your PC and not hide it under a desk.

Fractal Design North ATX Mid-Tower Case: now $109 at Amazon (was $139) One of our all-time favorite PC cases and the number 1 pick on our best PC case lineup, the Fractal Design North is a thing of beauty. Mixing good airflow and PC cooling with a unique and now copied walnut wood front panel accent. With mesh paneling on the front, side, and top of the case, there is ample airflow to your components. This case comes with 2x 140mm Aspect PWM fans included, and USB-C connectivity on the front IO panel. See our review of the Fractal Design North for more in-depth details on this case.

For cooling your components, the Fractal Design North allows airflow not only through the front panel but also through the top panel and a fully meshed side panel. There are 2x 140mm Aspect PWM fans included with the case, but there's plenty of room to include more. So if you're looking for a PC that's great to build in and will look stylish for years to come, this could be a great deal for you.