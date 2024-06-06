Teamgroup's T-Force Dark AirFlow D5 memory cooler looks like a GPU cooler
Cooling down while looking...cool?
If your array of memory sticks needs cooling, Teamgroup has a solution: a T-Force Dark AirFlow D5 memory cooling fan with dual 40mm fans to provide cooling throughout the memory channels. This wild-looking cooler also allows users to adjust the fan angle as needed up to 180 degrees horizontally and 360 degrees vertically, allowing optimal airflow through the memory.
This memory cooler will come in black and white color options, with no RGB — which should be better for those who use memory kits with it. The kit has a height of 94mm, which should be adequate for the tallest memory kits available on the market.
The mounting system is interesting, as one of its legs is installed through the M.2 SSD's screw mount while the other is attached through the motherboard's adjacent mounting hole. Naturally, this will depend on the motherboard's layout, but it should work for most ATX and mATX form factors. Traditionally, such memory fans are clamped to the DIMM's locks — like the OCZ XTC memory cooler.
|Fan Diameter
|40mm x 2
|Noise Level
|32 dB
|Voltage
|12v
|Dimensions
|Fan Module: 20(H) x 120(L) x 61(W) mm
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Includes Stand: 94(H) x 142(L) x 81(W) mm
|Fan Life
|50,000 hours
|Maximum Rotational Speed
|7,000 RPM
Not a lot of information is available for the fans, except that the product number (CF4010U12D) is used in many graphics cards, and they're manufactured by a company called Dongguan Champion. (Also, this cooler does look like it's designed for a GPU.) The fans are likely powered via the four-pin fan headers — possibly with PWM controls. Teamgroup mentions in its info card that the fans have a maximum rotation speed of 7,000 RPM and a noise level rated at 32dB.
We're not too surprised to see memory coolers for the CAMM2 module, but MSI has a leg up with its liquid cooling option. Neither Teamgroup nor MSI showed the effectiveness of their respective RAM coolers at Computex, however — perhaps a missed opportunity to make a point about their usefulness.
The need for a memory cooler varies by individual. For those who need one, this is an option, and it's not the first memory cooler we've seen recently, but it's more pragmatic than a liquid RAM cooler.
Roshan Ashraf Shaikh has been in the Indian PC hardware community since the early 2000s and has been building PCs, contributing to many Indian tech forums, & blogs. He operated Hardware BBQ for 11 years and wrote news for eTeknix & TweakTown before joining Tom's Hardware team. Besides tech, he is interested in fighting games, movies, anime, and mechanical watches.
