Computex 2024 Day Two Wrap-Up: Intel Xeon 6, CAMM2 memory, and wild cases from InWin and Phanteks
Our Computex 2024 coverage continues
We're now on Day Two of our Computex 2024 coverage, and the news isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Today, we have some insights from Intel on its next-generation Xeon 6 processors, which will be available in low-power/efficient and high-performance variants to take on AMD's potent EPYC family. There are new power supplies from Seasonic and Super Flower (including a 2800W monster) and a massive new 57-inch Dual 4K monitor from Cooler Master.
Intel's Xeon 6 processors are on deck to challenge AMD's EPYC family Earlier this week, AMD announced its new 3nm Turin-based EPYC processors, which are available in up to 192-core configurations. Today, however, is Intel's turn to shine with its Xeon 6 processors. The Xeon 6 family will be split into families, with the first being "Sierra Forest," featuring efficiency-optimized E-Cores with up to 144 cores are available now (288-core models will debut in 2025). The second family, "Granite Rapids," will feature up to 86 P-cores and launch during the third quarter of 2024 (up to 128 P-core SKUs arrive in 2025).
New Power Supplies from Super Flower and Seasonic
In the world of power supplies, Seasonic and Noctua have collaborated to launch the Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition. This 1,600W power supply has been infused with a 120mm Noctua NF-A12x25 fan that spins at up to 2,000 RPM, an optimized grill fan, and includes 12V-2x6 connectors. It also comes in a brown finish that is indicative of the Noctua influence.
But if you need even more power, look no further than the Super Flower Leadex SF-2800F14HP 3.1. This PSU is rated for a staggering 2800W and supports up to four GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards using 12V-2x6 connectors. Despite the insane power rating, Super Flower says the Leadex SF-2800F14HP 3.1 only supports a single PC.
- Seasonic's latest big and silent 1,600W PSU gets a quieter 120mm Noctua fan upgrade
- 2800W Super Flower PSU boasts four 12V-2x6 power connectors — good for quad GPU setups used for AI training, not gaming
CAMM2 Memory Standard Backed by Kingston and MSI
Both Kingston and MSI are embracing the CAMM2 standard for desktop motherboards. The new space-saving standard is aimed primarily at laptops as a lower-profile alternative to SO-DIMMs (they are 57 percent thinner). However, it will also have a place in the desktop world, as witnessed by Kingston's Kingston Fury Impact DDR5 CAMM2 modules. They first will be available in 32GB and 64GB capacities, with 128GB and 256GB capacities arriving at a later date.
MSI has already announced a desktop motherboard supporting CAMM2 modules, which left many people scratching their heads. Now we see why the company opted for this route: the space-efficient design of CAMM2 allowed it to design a special waterblock to cool the memory directly.
- Kingston unveils new CAMM2 RAM modules at Computex — bold new RAM form factor comes to PC on MSI and Asus boards
- A curious use case for CAMM2 memory modules on desktops: Liquid cooling
Phanteks and InWin Have New PC Cases on Display
If you want to upgrade your gaming rig's enclosure, we have two intriguing options. First is the Phanteks Evolv X2, which has glass panels on three sides, which gives you a nice wraparound look at the hardware lurking inside. Power connectors are hidden, the fans are recessed, and a secret channel hides all those pesky cables. The result is an incredibly clean design that also aids in airflow. Despite the good looks and trick design features, Phanteks says the case will retail for just $150.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
For something a bit more unorthodox, there's the Infinite Signature case from InWin. It features a large 180-degree curved glass panel. The case is also motorized, allowing it to rotate 45 degrees to give you a better look at the internal components.
For something more mainstream, there's the F3 microATX case that can be fitted with plastic, wood, or steel panels to give it your unique and personal touch. Pricing starts at $149 and goes up to $160 if you want wood paneling.
- Phanteks Evolv X2 is the perfect showcase PC chassis — floating motherboard tray and recessed fans a delight
- InWin flexes its glass-bending skills with new Signature case — Infinite and F3 revealed at Computex 2024
ASRock and Cooler Master Showcase Exciting New Gaming Monitors
Computex has always been a big draw for gaming monitors; this year is no exception. ASRock drew in eyeballs with its new Phantom Gaming PG032UFS2B, which features a 32-inch 4K OLED panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate. However, if you dial the resolution back to 1080p, the maximum refresh rate jumps to 480 Hz.
If 480 Hz isn't fast enough for you, there's the PG27FFX2A, which is claimed to be the world's fastest IPS panel, with a refresh rate of 520 Hz (at 1080p).
For those who want an absolutely massive monitor to dominate your desk and give you an immersive gaming experience, there's the Cooler Master GP57ZS. While it's still a prototype, the GP57ZS is a Dual-4K (7,680 x 2,160) resolution monitor boasting an insane 57-inch diagonal. With a 1000R curve and 2,304 Mini-LED backlit zones, we're eager to get our hands on a future production sample.
- ASRock's 32-inch, 480 Hz OLED monitor is a feast for the eyes and your router
- Cooler Master showcases a massive 57-inch super ultrawide dual-4K Mini LED gaming monitor
The Best of the Rest
Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.