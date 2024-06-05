Cooler Master showcases a massive 57-inch super ultrawide dual-4K Mini LED gaming monitor

A gargantuan curved gaming monitor takes up a lot of desk space at Cooler Master’s Computex 2024 show area. The new Cooler Master GP57ZS is built around a 57-inch diagonal display with dual-4K resolution. Boosting immersion, Cooler Master has leveraged a 1000R curvature and punchy visuals driven by VA Mini-LED technology, which covers 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

For now, the Cooler Master GP57ZS is primarily a tease. The firm says that it is a proof of concept for several supporting technologies, such as a new custom heatsink (yes, this monitor needs cooling), a new sound system, and a new design aesthetic.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Sitting in front of a 57-inch monitor with 7,680 x 2,160 pixels and 1000R curvature, it would be difficult not to be immersed. However, the 2304-zone Mini LED backlight for excellent contrast and the wide color gamut on display should crank your immersion levels even higher. Cooler Master sums up the GP57ZS by claiming the new screen will help you “lose yourself in colorful worlds.”

We don’t have detailed specs available for the Cooler Master GP57ZS, as it is still in development. However, it certainly looks like it could be a good alternative (or even be somehow related) to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual-UHD or the Acer Predator Z57 gaming monitors. Stay tuned for pricing and availability information.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In addition to the unobtainium of the GP57ZS, Cooler Master has some more mainstream monitors on show at its Computex showcase. We noticed two attractive new 27-inch monitors with sweet-spot QHD resolution panels, represented by the Cooler Master GP27QP premium every day (flat) monitor and the Cooler Master GM27QP for work and play (curved).

Whichever of these 27-inch monitors you prefer, the flat or the curved one, you will benefit from their high PPI display supporting fast refresh rates (up to 240 Hz for the GP27QP and 160 Hz for the GM270P), quick 1 ms response times, built-in stereo speakers, and low-blue-light and flicker-free ergonomics.

The ‘premium’ model, the Cooler Master GP27QP, doesn’t only offer slightly faster max refresh rates, it has HDR1000 (vs HDR400) and superior contrast thanks to Mini LED technology with 1,152 dimming zones. It also benefits from USB Type-C display connectivity (alongside HDMI and DP), which is very convenient for plugging in laptops, smart devices, etc.