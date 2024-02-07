Corsair to shut down Origin PC Miami Operations as it relocates production to Atlanta

Corsair has announced the relocation of its Origin PC manufacturing from Miami, Florida, to its Atlanta, Georgia, facility to boost capacity and customization options, which it says will make the company's Origin PCs even more competitive than they are today. But this move also means the closure of Corsair's Miami production facilities, impacting 55 employees, reports Bizjournals.

The company indicated that the decision to move Origin PC's manufacturing operations to Atlanta, Georgia, is part of Corsair's strategy to enhance its product lines' customization capabilities. This relocation is set to leverage the recently expanded capacity and warehousing of the Atlanta facility, ensuring a more efficient production process at scale.

"We are incredibly excited about the expansion of customization and personalization capability in our portfolio," said Andy Paul, CEO and founder of Corsair. "This move begins an exciting new chapter for custom PC building and one that will help Corsair deliver perfect battlestations to our consumers."

The closure of the Miami factory means that the company will have to let go of dozens of its employees. The move will result in the layoff of 55 employees at the Miami location between April 2 and April 16, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed in Florida and signed by chief human resources officer Peter E. Hilliard. However, there seems to be a silver lining for some employees, as the notice indicates that there are opportunities for transfers to other locations to be offered.

Corsair's expansion efforts include successfully launching a state-of-the-art facility in Taiwan, which is now fully operational and dedicated to producing personalized game controllers for a global audience. This follows the company's acquisition of Drop in mid-2023, corroborating with its plan to make personalized peripherals from Drop available globally.

The expansion of the Atlanta facility and the recent completion of a new facility in Taiwan for personalized game controllers mark significant strides in Corsair’s strategic development. Yet, it is sad to see the Miami facility go as it was the origin of the Origin PC, a legendary PC maker founded by ex-Alienware executives in 2009.