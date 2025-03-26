Crucial's 2TB T705 - the fastest available consumer Gen 5 SSD - has sold out at Amazon, but you can get the same drive with a heatsink for an extra $20

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has spawned a few popular deals on some of our favorite tech. I recently covered a deal on the Crucial T705 SSD hitting an all-time low price on Amazon, and since then the SSD has quickly sold out. If you missed out and are still looking for a deal on the fastest consumer Gen 5 SSD then take a look at the same 2TB drive, but with an included heatsink. It is slightly more expensive at $259 instead of $239, but it's still one of the lowest prices for that drive variant, and the heatsink will help to keep a lid on the thermals.

Crucial's T705 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is one of the fastest currently available drives on the market, with the 2TB version being the fastest of the T705 capacity lineup. Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the 2TB Crucial T705 (Heatsink Version) is at one of its lowest prices of $259. Thanks to the added heatsink on this version of the T705, any heat generated by the power draw of this superfast PCIe Gen 5 drive can be more efficiently dissipated for better thermals and less chance of thermal-throttling.

Using the Phison E26 controller and 232-Layer Micron TLC, the T705 has extremely fast sequential read and write speeds of 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s, respectively, with random read/writes of up to 1,550K/1,800K IOPS. This outstanding drive received our Editor's Choice award for its sustained read/write performance at high speed. See our review of the Crucial's T705 SSD for more info on this SSD.

Crucial T705 2TB Gen 5.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (Heatsink Version): now $259 at Amazon (was $413)

If you want one of the fastest SSD drives available in your PC build, then Crucial's T705 should be at the top of your list. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 14,500/12,700MB/s, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever. This version includes a heatsink for better heat dissipation.

The T705 comes in the M.2 form factor and installs easily in your motherboard's M.2 slot. Gen 5 SSDs are known to run slightly hotter due to an increase in power draw, but this version of the T705 comes with a heatsink for effective heat transfer from the drive to improve performance and reduce the chances of thermal throttling occurring. The height of the heatsink means this SSD cannot have motherboard M.2 slot covers applied.