Got an Xbox for Christmas? Increase storage capacity to the max with this best-ever deal on a 2TB WD Black C50

Today's deal is absolutely fantastic news for Xbox console owners new and old. If you already own either of Microsoft's Series X or Series S consoles then you are already aware of the limited storage capacity of the console and the constant need to micromanage the games stored.

You may have even been gifted a new Xbox console from Santa recently. If so, you can pick up this 2TB Western Digital WD_Black C50 expansion card for just $189 from Amazon. This is the lowest-ever price the 2TB version of the C50 has ever been and works out cheaper than picking up two of the lower capacity 1TB expansion cards. The MSRP price of the 2TB WD_Black C50 is $259, with the typical sale price being $220, so this discount of $189 is a great deal.

The only option to increase this storage capacity on the latest Xbox consoles is with a proprietary expansion card slotted into the rear of the console. Options are limited and nothing compared to the choice of M.2 SSD options you can pick for the PlayStation 5, but installation is far easier and more convenient.

WD Black C50 2TB Xbox Expansion Card: now $189 at Amazon (was $259)

An expansion card for the Xbox Series X|S console. The Western Digital WD_Black C50 is a proprietary storage solution that's only compatible with the latest Xbox consoles. This card is 2TB in capacity and simply plugs into the expansion slot on the rear of the Xbox console, giving you more storage for your games and save files.



The WD Black C50 expansion card is designed to use the "Xbox Velocity Architecture" and perform as well as the already installed internal storage. You can also use the drive to transport games and save data to friends' consoles by just unplugging and popping it in your pocket. To avoid any dust or damage affecting the C50 it comes with a cap/cover to protect the drive during transport - all in Western Digital's WD_Black livery and ribbed aesthetic.

