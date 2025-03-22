Newegg is selling this speedy 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD at 6 cents per GB

If you're looking to get more storage for your gaming PC, there's no need to spend more than you have to if you can find something that doesn't sacrifice performance. Today, we've got a deal on the Seagate FireCuda 530R 1TB SSD. This SSD usually costs around $79, but it's available right now at Newegg for just $66 when using coupon SEGTESSD246.

This coupon code is part of a limited offer, so we're not sure how long it will be available. This SSD definitely isn't what we would consider the best on the market, but at the moment, it is one of the most affordable options. If you want to see what our favorite recommendations are, check out our list of the best SSDs to see what's topping our lists.

Seagate FireCuda 530R SSD 1TB: now $66 at Newegg (was $79) with coupon The Seagate FireCuda 530R 1TB SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7400/7000 MB/s. It has a five-year warranty from Seagate and is available in a few other sizes, including 2TB and 4TB.

This offer is for the Seagate FireCuda 530R 1TB SSD, which is also available in 2TB and 4TB models. All of the SSDs in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor, are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and NVMe 1.4, and use 3D TLC memory. The 1TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 7400/7000 MB/s.

Because the offer is provided by Newegg, the Seagate FireCuda 530R is backed up by Newegg's 30-day return policy. However, it also comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty from Seagate that voids when the drive reaches 1,100 TBW.

For more information, visit the Seagate FireCuda 530R 1TB SSD product page at Newegg. Don't forget to use promo code SEGTESSD246 to redeem the offer.